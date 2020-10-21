Virginia Oct. 21 COVID-19 update: 1,018 new cases, 30 new deaths statewide; cases steady after recent upward trend

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 1,018 new coronavirus cases and 30 new deaths on Wednesday.

Daily reported numbers have been up and down the last two weeks, with the average trend going up to near record numbers last week, before coming back down this week to around 1,000 cases per day. Still Virginia is reporting about 12.8 new cases per 100,000 residents, which is considered high.

A new model from the University of Virginia predicted Virginia could see a new peak in cases around Thanksgiving with the onset of colder weather, the Virginia Mercury reported Wednesday.

The U.S. as a whole is just seeing a continued rise in cases, up 36% from two weeks ago to more than 60,000 cases per day. That’s the highest average nationwide since early August (peak in July around 66,000 cases). More than 700 COVID-19 patients are still dying each day in the U.S. on average, though that number is down from 1,200 per day in late July/early August and peak levels of over 2,000 deaths per day in April. Experts are attributing the decrease in deaths to better treatment methods in hospitalizations and trends of more younger people catching the virus, and other things such as mask use lessening a viral load someone receives and not having hospitals at or near capacity.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( +1,018, 168,772 total ), 7-day average above 1,000 per day after dropping below on Tuesday

), 7-day average New deaths ( +30, 3,515 total), reported deaths up recently but steady overall

total), Current hospitalizations ( +73 patients, 1,010 total ), big 24-hour reporting increase

), Testing (4.9% 7-day average of positive tests) Steady overall, Virginia averaging around 18,000 tests per day

Reported deaths are up slightly, but are on a lag and can be reported in bunches. VDH’s “deaths by day of death” chart, which shows the day a COVID-19 patient actually died, shows deaths are steady overall (gray areas may not be reported yet).

Current hospitalizations statewide went up by 73 patients since Tuesday. Hospitalizations have trended up slightly compared to two weeks ago after trending down since mid August.

Local metrics

Hampton Roads is seeing metrics overall either drop or stay steady.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,202 cases, 95 hospitalized, 19 deaths (no change)

Chesapeake: 4,780 cases, 464 hospitalized, 77 deaths (+17 cases, +2 deaths)

Franklin 482 cases, 23 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+5 cases)

Gloucester: 337 cases, 17 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+4 cases)

Hampton: 2,064 cases, 87 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+6 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 834 cases, 42 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+3 cases)

James City County: 931 cases, 67 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+4 cases)

Mathews: 127 cases, 10 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 3,080 cases, 113 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+9 cases)

Norfolk: 5,219 cases 402 hospitalized, 84 deaths (+10 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Northampton: 315 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 90 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 2,741 cases, 298 hospitalized, 67 deaths (+11 cases, +4 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Southampton: 905 cases, 28 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+1 case, +2 deaths)

Suffolk: 2,263 cases, 134 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 7,622 cases, 424 hospitalized, 103 deaths (+29 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 210 cases, 13 hospitalized, 8 deaths (no change)

York: 625 cases, 18 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+5 cases)

Key local metrics

114 new cases, steady overall

7 new deaths, steady overall

22 new hospitalizations (196 total), steady overall

overall 7 day rate of positive tests: 4.85%, steady overall

Chesapeake — 5.7% — mostly steady overall (slight recent increase)

Eastern Shore — 2.2% — steady and low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 5.5% — mostly steady overall (slight recent increase)

Norfolk — 4.7% — mostly steady overall (slight recent increase)

Peninsula — 4.1% — mostly steady overall, but recent trend back up

Portsmouth — 4.8% — mostly steady overall

Virginia Beach — 3.7% —mostly steady overall (slight recent increase)

Western Tidewater — 8.1% — back up recently, but steady around 8% last few days

Overview/more metrics for Hampton Roads

For more data from VDH, click here.

