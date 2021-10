Virginia Oct. 20 COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations dip again, White House shares vaccine plan for kids ages 5 to 11

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped again by 61 patients on Wednesday, down to 1,325 currently overall.

Though deaths still remain high at 43 reported per day on average (47 were reported Wednesday), cases are now down to about 1,900 reported per day and test positivity is at 6.8% statewide.

Meanwhile kids 5 to 11 years old could get their COVID-19 vaccine at various locations, including possibly their school, under the White House’s new plan released Wednesday.

The process could start as soon as early November.

State metrics

New cases +1,822 reported Wednesday, 911,321 since beginning of pandemic 1,906 per day on average , has dropped about 1,600 cases per day on average compared to this time last month

Avg. of new cases per 100k of population: 22.4

New deaths +47 reported Wednesday, 13,585 since start of pandemic 43 per day on average, up significantly on average from earlier this summer, trend has plateaued overall recently

Current hospitalizations ( -61 patients , 1,325 total currently) 1,418 7-day average, trending down

, 1,325 total currently) Test positivity: 6.8% (8.7% in Hampton Roads)

Local cases