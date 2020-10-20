Virginia Oct. 20 COVID-19 update: 926 new cases, 28 new deaths reported; new cases down after steady upward trend

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 926 new coronavirus cases and 28 new deaths linked to the virus on Tuesday, but is showing some positive signs after it looked like cases were on pace to pass peak levels from earlier in the pandemic.

Virginia’s trend of new coronavirus cases is now considered fluctuating, per the Virginia Department of Health, after steadily rising for most of the month to more than 1,100 cases per day on average. Virginia’s 7-day average of cases is now back below 1,000 cases per day (993), though its case incident rate per population is still considered high at 11.7 per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile cases are going up overall across the U.S., a 34% change from two weeks ago, with 64,000 new cases reported nationwide on Monday. The Midwest and parts of the South are getting hit particularly hard.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( +926, 167,754 total ), 7-day average back down below 1,000 cases per day, fluctuating

), 7-day average New deaths ( +28, 3,4 85 total), steady overall

85 total), Hospitalizations ( -35 patients, 937 total ), down after recent increase

), Testing (4.8% 7-day average of positive tests) Steady overall, Virginia averaging around 18,000 tests per day

Hospitalizations can also be considered to be fluctuating overall, after rising slightly last week, to more than 1,000 current patients, total COVID-19 hospitalizations are now at 937 patients. ICU hospitalizations are still considered low.

Deaths are still steady overall. VDH’s “deaths by date of death” chart shows deaths have gone down slightly in Hampton Roads as its surge in cases this summer (deaths in the gray area of the chart may not be reported).

Local metrics

Hampton Roads is still doing relatively well overall, after that July surge in cases. The region’s seeing a steady trend in new cases about 200 cases per day below that peak. Hospitalizations, deaths and percent positivity are also steady. Western Tidewater (Southampton, Franklin, etc.) is still seeing some of the highest case rates per population, mostly due to recent outbreaks at local correctional facilities. Over 100 inmates and staff tested positive at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,202 cases, 95 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 4,763 cases, 464 hospitalized, 79 deaths (+15 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Franklin 477 cases, 23 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 333 cases, 17 hospitalized, 3 deaths (no change)

Hampton: 2,058 cases, 86 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+19 cases, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 831 cases, 42 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+9 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

James City County: 927 cases, 67 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+5 cases, +1 death)

Mathews: 126 cases, 10 hospitalized, 0 deaths (-5 cases)

Newport News: 3,071 cases, 113 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+20 cases, +1 death)

Norfolk: 5,209 cases, 398 hospitalized, 84 deaths (+30 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Northampton: 314 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 89 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 2,730 cases, 294 hospitalized, 65 deaths (+6 cases)

Southampton: 904 cases, 28 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+6 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Suffolk: 2,256 cases, 133 hospitalized 78 deaths (+7 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 7,593 cases, 422 hospitalized, 102 deaths (+40 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 210 cases, 13 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+1 case)

York: 620 cases, 18 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Key local metrics

166 new cases, steady overall

5 new deaths, steady overall

-36 current hospitalizations (174 overall), steady overall

overall 7 day rate of positive tests: 4.88%

Chesapeake — 5.5% — mostly steady overall (slight recent increase)

Eastern Shore — 2.4% — steady and low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 5.4% — mostly steady overall (slight recent increase)

Norfolk — 4.7% — mostly steady overall (slight recent increase)

Peninsula — 4.1% — mostly steady overall, but recent trend back up

Portsmouth — 4.8% — mostly steady overall

Virginia Beach — 3.8% —mostly steady overall (slight recent increase)

Western Tidewater — 8.4% — back up recently

For more data from VDH, click here.

