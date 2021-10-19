Virginia Oct. 19 COVID-19 update: Cases back below 2K per day; VDH updates child COVID dashboard after report

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s average of coronavirus cases per day has dipped back below 2,000 per day for the first time since August in recent days, though deaths still remain high.

There are about more than 40 deaths per day being reported on average, however deaths do appear to be plateauing.

Hospitalizations (1,386 patients currently) are continuing to drop overall.

Also of note, the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID dashboard for cases among children was down on Tuesday after going online Monday after an undercount of a hospitalizations was reported.

A Virginian-Pilot report Monday said the 380 total child hospitalizations reported since March 2020, which was the number originally on the dashboard, appeared to be undercounted by hundreds. VDH told the Pilot that something appeared to be “off” and the data team was looked into the matter.

VDH said the oversight was due to an issue in the coding.

“There was an inadvertent oversight in the code that processes the data that feeds the dashboard, resulting in an inaccurate number of hospitalizations,” VDH said in a statement. “There have been 948 children under 18 hospitalized before October 10, 2021. This dashboard has now been corrected.”

State metrics

New cases +1,617 on Tuesday, 909,499 since beginning of pandemic 1,983 per day on average , has dropped about 1,500 cases per day on average compared to this time last month, first time below 2,000 threshold since August

Avg. of new cases per 100k of population: 23.3

New deaths +52 Tuesday, 13,538 since start of pandemic 46 per day on average, up significantly on average from earlier this summer, trend has plateaued overall recently

Current hospitalizations ( -2 patients , 1,386 total currently) 1,454 7-day average, trending down

, 1,386 total currently) Test positivity: 6.8% (8.7% in Hampton Roads)

Vaccination data

Vaccine doses administered: 11,107,332

Percent of population with at least one dose: 68.9% (5,882,459 people overall)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 81.8%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 62% (5,292,282 overall)

(5,292,282 overall) Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 73.7%

People with booster/third dose: 300,339

Local cases

Accomack: 4,015 cases, 309 hospitalized, 74 deaths (+6 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 28,435 cases, 1,280 hospitalized, 352 deaths (+39 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 1,602 cases, 75 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+2 cases)

Gloucester: 3,809 cases, 91 hospitalized, 74 deaths (+2 cases)

Hampton: 14,837 cases, 684 hospitalized, 236 deaths (+12 cases)

Isle of Wight: 4,389 cases, 219 hospitalized, 85 deaths (+13 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

James City County: 6,927 cases, 243 hospitalized, 93 deaths (+16 cases, -1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Mathews: 879 cases, 29 hospitalized, 21 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 20,310 cases, 772 hospitalized, 291 deaths (+21 cases, +2 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Norfolk: 24,109 cases, 1,495 hospitalized, 331 deaths (+29 cases, -1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 1,147 cases, 103 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 1,315 cases, 33 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+2 cases)

Portsmouth: 12,460 cases, 883 hospitalized, 236 deaths (+28 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,369 cases, 83 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+6 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 10,772 cases, 679 hospitalized, 226 deaths (+33 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 49,205 cases, 2,572 hospitalized, 528 deaths (+64 cases, +5 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 1,134 cases, 43 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 5,381 cases, 123 hospitalized, 73 deaths (+14 cases)

To view the data yourself, click here.

Local test positivity: 8.7% on average, trending down