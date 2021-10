Virginia Oct. 18 COVID-19 update: VDH adds dashboard for child COVID cases, 67% of eligible children vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia is still waiting to see its COVID death reporting (44 per day) trend back down, but other metrics are continuing to improve overall.

Cases are down about 1,500 per day compared to a month ago and the number of positive tests hovers around 7%. Hospitalizations are also trending down, at 1,388 patients currently statewide.

The new development from the Virginia Department of Health is a COVID dashboard for cases among children. VDH reported 3,379 cases, 7 hospitalizations and 0 deaths among children in the last two-week period (Sept. 25-Oct. 9) and metrics appear to be trending down similar to overall numbers. Children younger than 12 are still not eligible for the vaccine, but about 67% of eligible children (12-17) are vaccinated.

State metrics

New cases ( +1,227, 907,882 total) 2,039 per day on average , has dropped about 1,500 cases per day on average compared to this time last month

907,882 total) Avg. of new cases per 100k of population: 23.9

New deaths ( +17, 13,486 total) 44 per day on average, up significantly on average from earlier this summer, trend has plateaued overall recently

13,486 total) Current hospitalizations ( +16 patients , 1,388 total currently) 1,483 7-day average, trending down

, 1,388 total currently) Test positivity: 7% (9.7% in Hampton Roads)

Vaccination data

Vaccine doses administered: 11,107,332

Percent of population with at least one dose: 68.9% (5,882,459 people overall)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 81.8%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 62% (5,292,282 overall)

(5,292,282 overall) Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 73.7%

People with booster/third dose: 300,339

Local cases (new cases are from Saturday, Sunday and Monday combined)