Virginia Oct. 16 COVID-19 update: 1,183 new cases, 20 new deaths reported statewide Friday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 1,183 new coronavirus cases and 20 new deaths linked to the virus on Friday.

The Virginia Department of Health has reported more than 1,000 new cases in four of the past seven days, bringing its 7-day average of cases per day up to 1,068, that’s about 300 cases more per day than two weeks ago when cases were trending down overall. The state’s case load of 12.5 cases per 100,000 people is considered high and has been trending up for 16 days. Virginia is one of many states seeing an upward trend ahead of colder weather.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( +1,183, 164,124 total ), 7-day average up to 1,068 per day, 300-plus cases higher than two weeks ago

), 7-day average up to 1,068 per day, 300-plus cases higher than two weeks ago New deaths ( +20, 3,408 total), steady overall

total), steady overall Hospitalizations ( -7 patients, 1,002 total ), 7-day average trending up for nearly two weeks

), 7-day average trending up for nearly two weeks Testing (4.8% 7-day average of positive tests) slight upward trend recently but steady overall, Virginia averaging more than 18,000 test per day now

Virginia’s current COVID-19 hospitalization total dropped by 7 patients on Friday, but has been trending up for nearly two weeks now, with 100 patients more on average.

The percent of positive tests has gone up slightly, but has been mostly steady for three weeks now.

Deaths statewide are mostly steady (deaths in gray areas of chart typically take time to be reported), but have gone down in Hampton Roads after a drop in case load.

Local cases

Hampton Roads as a whole is still continuing to do relatively well overall, with a percent positivity under 5% and a case load per capita that’s considered moderate. Though some cities, Hampton and Chesapeake, are seeing increases in both cases and positive tests.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,198 cases, 94 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+1 case, +2 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 4,692 cases, 457 hospitalized, 75 deaths (+31 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin 465 cases, 22 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+1 case, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Gloucester: 327 cases, 15 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+8 cases)

Hampton: 2,018 cases, 78 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+14 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 816 cases, 39 hospitalized, 22 deaths (no change)

James City County: 910 cases, 67 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+1 case)

Mathews: 127 cases, 8 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 3,008 cases, 111 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+35 cases)

Norfolk: 5,145 cases, 393 hospitalized, 81 deaths (+23 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 312 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 87 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 2,713 cases, 295 hospitalized, 64 deaths (+7 cases, +1 death)

Southampton: 880 cases, 27 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+4 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Suffolk: 2,229 cases, 130 hospitalized, 77 deaths (+9 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 7,473 cases, 415 hospitalized, 103 deaths (+58 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 204 cases, 13 hospitalized, 8 deaths (no change)

York: 612 cases, 17 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+9 cases)

Key local metrics

203 new cases, slight trend up in recent days but steady overall around 170 cases per day

7 new deaths, most reported in one day in nearly two weeks, deaths down overall after peaking around 7 per day in late August

-1 current hospitalization (195 total), steady overall

7 day rate of positive tests (excluding Eastern Shore): 4.52%, down recently but mostly steady just under 5%

Chesapeake — 6% — recent trend back up after steep drop

Eastern Shore — 2.1% — low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 5.1% —recent trend back up after steep drop

Norfolk — 4.4% — holding steady overall around 4%

Peninsula — 3.5% — steady around 3% after steep drop

Portsmouth — 4.2% — trending down overall (outbreak at Hampton Roads Regional Jail)

Virginia Beach — 3.3% —trending down overall

Western Tidewater — 5.2% — trending down overall after outbreaks at Deerfield Correctional and Western Tidewater Regional Jail, where over 100 inmates and staff have tested positive.

For more data from VDH, click here.

