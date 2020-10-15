Virginia Oct. 15 COVID-19 update: 1,331 new cases, 7 new deaths reported; Va. one of many states seeing case increases

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported another 1,331 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the commonwealth’s highest one-day addition since early August.

The Virginia Department of Health did report 1,844 new cases on Oct. 8, but said that figure included 689 cases that should have been reported the day prior.

Virginia’s 7-day average of cases actually dipped slightly Thursday to 1,058 per day, but that average has been trending up overall — up more than 300 cases per day compared to two weeks ago. Virginia is one of many states reporting upticks in cases, with daily cases nationwide up by 15,000 per day on average compared to this time last month.

Most of the new cases are coming from outside Hampton Roads, but the region is seeing a slight uptick in case load. The Southwest and Northern areas of the state have been seeing the largest increases. The percent of positive tests has also seen a slight bump recently, to 4.7%, which is still considered low.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( +1,331, 162,941 total ), 7-day average up to 1,058 per day

), 7-day average up to 1,058 per day New deaths ( +7, 3,388 total), steady overall

total), steady overall Hospitalizations ( +2 patients, 1,009 total ), 7-day average trending up for nearly two weeks

), 7-day average trending up for nearly two weeks Testing (4.7% 7-day average of positive tests) slight upward trend recently but steady overall, Virginia averaging nearly 18,000 test per day now

Hospitalizations are still creeping up overall statewide, with 2 more patients added to the current count (1,009). Hospitalizations have mostly been steady lately in Hampton Roads.

Deaths appear to trending down somewhat, but are still steady overall. (Deaths in gray areas of chart may not be reported yet).

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,197 cases, 92 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+2 cases)

Chesapeake: 4,661 cases, 456 hospitalized, 75 deaths (+33 cases, +5 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin 464 cases, 20 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+3 cases)

Gloucester: 319 cases, 15 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+6 cases)

Hampton: 2,004 cases, 76 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+18 cases)

Isle of Wight: 816 cases, 39 hospitalized, 22 deaths (no change)

James City County: 909 cases, 67 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+3 cases)

Mathews: 127 cases, 8 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+5 cases)

Newport News: 2,973 cases, 111 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+21 cases)

Norfolk: 5,122 cases, 390 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+30 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Northampton: 311 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 86 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 2,706 cases, 295 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 876 cases, 24 hospitalized, 30 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 2,220 cases, 129 hospitalized, 77 deaths (+9 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 7,415 cases, 414 hospitalized, 101 deaths (+36 cases, +3 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 204 cases, 13 hospitalized, 8 deaths (no change)

York: 603 cases, 17 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+8 cases)

Key local metrics

186 new cases, slight upward trend recently (near high threshold of 10 cases per 100,000 residents)

3 new deaths, steady overall

– 22 current hospitalizations (196 total), steady after downward trend

7 day rate of positive tests (excluding Eastern Shore): 4.58%, down recently but mostly steady just under 5%

Chesapeake — 6.4% — trending back up after steep drop

Eastern Shore — 1.5% — low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 5.5% — trending up after steep drop

Norfolk — 4.1% — holding around 4%

Peninsula — 3.4% — steady around 3% after steep drop

Portsmouth — 4.3% — trending down overall (outbreak at Hampton Roads Regional Jail)

Virginia Beach — 3.2% —trending down overall

Western Tidewater — 5.2% — trending down overall after outbreaks at Deerfield Correctional and Western Tidewater Regional Jail, where over 100 inmates and staff have tested positive.

Overall Hampton Roads’ metrics are still looking relatively good, but the region’s case load is creeping up toward the “high” level of 10 cases per 100,000 residents.

For more data from VDH, click here.

