Virginia Oct. 13 COVID-19 update: Virginia reporting highest average of new cases in two months, metrics still down in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s average of new daily coronavirus cases is at its highest point in two months as cases and hospitalizations keep trending up statewide.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,235 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the commonwealth’s average up to 1,089 per day. Its cases per 100,000 residents has gone up to 12.8, which is considered high, but the percent of positive tests has gone down due to more overall testing.

Virginia is among dozens of states across the country seeing increases in new cases, with more than 50,000 new cases reported daily across the U.S., per the New York Times. That’s 10,000 more per day compared to a month ago. 700 people on average are dying each day from COVID-19 in the U.S.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( +1,235, 160,805 total ), 7-day average up to 1,089, highest in two months, trending up

), 7-day average up to 1,089, highest in two months, trending up New deaths ( +11, 3,372 total), steady overall

total), steady overall Hospitalizations ( +34 patients, 999 total ), 7-day average trending up for more than a week

), 7-day average trending up for more than a week Testing (4.5% 7-day average of positive tests) trending down, Virginia averaging more than 16,000 tests per day

34 new patients were hospitalized between Monday and Tuesday, bring Virginia’s total to 999 total current patients. 32 of those were outside Hampton Roads. Virginia’s average of total current hospitalizations has gone up by about 60 patients in just over the last week.

Deaths are still steady overall, with about 16 per day, per VDH’s “deaths by date of death” graph.

Hampton Roads still doing relatively well

Hampton Roads’ daily cases are up slightly, but are mostly the same they were this time last month. Most of Virginia’s new cases are coming from outside of the region. Percent positivity continues to decrease in the region along with other metrics.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,193 cases, 92 hospitalized, 19 deaths (no change)

Chesapeake: 4,606 cases, 451 hospitalized, 76 deaths (+12 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Franklin 460 cases, 20 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+6 cases)

Gloucester: 309 cases, 15 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+9 cases)

Hampton: 1,972 cases, 74 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+10 cases, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 809 cases, 38 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)

James City County: 903 cases, 67 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+2 cases)

Mathews: 121 cases, 8 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+8 cases)

Newport News: 2,940 cases, 111 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+17 cases)

Norfolk: 5,085 cases, 386 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+21 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Northampton: 311 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 83 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 2,684 cases, 294 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalization)

Southampton: 819 cases, 23 hospitalized, 30 deaths (+5 cases)

Suffolk: 2,204 cases, 128 hospitalized, 77 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 7,351 cases, 406 hospitalized, 97 deaths (+32 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 204 cases, 13 hospitalized, 8 deaths (no change)

York: 592 cases, 17 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+4 cases)

Key local metrics

138 new cases, steady overall

+2 current hospitalizations, 198 total currently, steady overall

1 new death, steady

7 day rate of positive tests (excluding Eastern Shore): 4.4%, going down overall but mostly steady just under 5%

Chesapeake — 6.3% — trending back up after steep drop

Eastern Shore — 1.8% — low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 5.5% — trending up after steep drop

Norfolk — 3.5% — steady overall after steep drop

Peninsula — 2.9% — steady around 3% after steep drop

Portsmouth — 4.7% — steady overall after steep drop (outbreak at Hampton Roads Regional Jail)

Virginia Beach — 3.1% —trending down overall

Western Tidewater — 4.8% — trending down after outbreaks at Deerfield Correctional and Western Tidewater Regional Jail, where over 100 inmates and staff have tested positive.

To see all the VDH data for yourself, click here.

