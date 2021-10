Virginia Oct. 13 COVID-19 update: 2,359 new cases, 66 deaths reported; local test positivity rate back under 10%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 66 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, as deaths remain elevated despite lower virus transmission as of late.

41 COVID deaths are still being reported on average per day, Virginia Department of Health data shows. The average had gone down slightly overall for more than a week.

The good news is deaths should start to come down in response to the lower viral levels. More than 81% of Virginian adults now have at least one dose and more than 73% are fully vaccinated.

State metrics

New cases ( +2,359, 897,978 total) 2,220 per day on average , has dropped about 1,400 cases per day on average compared to this time last month

897,978 total) Avg. of new cases per 100k of population: 26.1

New deaths ( +66, 13,285 total) 41 per day on average, up significantly on average from earlier this summer, trend has plateaued overall recently

13,285 total) Current hospitalizations ( -9 patients , 1,576 total currently) 1,615 7-day average, trending down

, 1,576 total currently) Test positivity: 7.6% (9.7% in Hampton Roads)

Vaccination data

Vaccine doses administered: 10,973,649 (+279,398 added compared to Tuesday, 232K were third doses/boosters)

Percent of population with at least one dose: 68.5% (5,844,810 people overall, drop was likely VDH cleaning up data)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 81.3 %

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 61.1% (5,252,130 overall)

(5,252,130 overall) Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 73.2%

Local cases

Accomack: 3,944 cases, 299 hospitalized, 73 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 28,139 cases, 1,268 hospitalized, 347 deaths (+67 cases, +1 death)

Franklin: 1,581 cases, 74 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+1 cases)

Gloucester: 3,766 cases, 90 hospitalized, 68 deaths (+3 cases, +2 hospitalized, +2 death)

Hampton: 14,700 cases, 666 hospitalized, 227 deaths (+26 cases, +1 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 4,324 cases, 215 hospitalized, 83 deaths (+13 cases)

James City County: 6,814 cases, 238 hospitalized, 91 deaths (+22 cases, +1 death)

Mathews: 871 cases, 29 hospitalized, 20 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 20,080 cases, 763 hospitalized, 284 deaths (+44 cases, +4 hospitalized, +4 deaths)

Norfolk: 23,862 cases, 1,485 hospitalized, 322 deaths (+41 cases, +6 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 1,126 cases, 100 hospitalized, 40 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 1,301 cases, 33 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+8 cases)

Portsmouth: 12,323 cases, 879 hospitalized, 231 deaths (+25 cases)

Southampton: 2,349 cases, 81 hospitalized, 62 deaths (+1 case)

Suffolk: 10,645 cases, 670 hospitalized, 224 deaths (+27 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 48,764 cases, 2,540 hospitalized, 517 deaths (+86 cases, -1 hospitalized, +4 deaths)

Williamsburg: 1,116 cases, 42 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+3 cases)

York: 5,287 cases, 122 hospitalized, 73 deaths (+14 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Local test positivity: 9.7% (back down after reaching about 17%)