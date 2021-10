Virginia Oct. 12 COVID-19 update: Metrics still ticking down, deaths remain elevated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s coronavirus metrics are continuing to tick down overall, though COVID deaths are still elevated at 38 per day on average.

Hospitalizations did increase slightly in the past 24 hours, but are dropping overall — now at 1,585 patients currently statewide.

Cases (2,443 on average per day) have dropped about 1,200 per day compared to this time last month.

The number of positive tests is 7.8% on average statewide and 10.1% now in Hampton Roads. Percentages have dropped heavily across the board but remain above 10% in Norfolk, Portsmouth and Western Tidewater.

72.6% of Virginian adults are now fully vaccinated. 61.1% of Virginians overall are fully vaccinated.

State metrics

New cases ( +2,012, 895,619 total) 2,443 per day on average , has dropped about 1,200 cases per day on average compared to this time last month

895,619 total) Avg. of new cases per 100k of population: 28.7

New deaths ( +44, 13,219 total) 38 per day on average, up significantly on average from earlier this summer, upward trend appears to be stopping

13,219 total) Current hospitalizations ( +22 patients , 1,585 total currently) 1,781 7-day average, trending down

, 1,585 total currently) Test positivity: 7.8% (10.1% in Hampton Roads)

Vaccination data

Vaccine doses administered: 10,694,251

Percent of population with at least one dose: 68.5% (5,847,362 people overall)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 81.3 %

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 61.1%

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 72.6%

Local cases (combined numbers since Friday)

Accomack: 3,939 cases, 298 hospitalized, 73 deaths (+47 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 28,072 cases, 1,268 hospitalized, 346 deaths (+211 cases, +7 hospitalized, +4 deaths)

Franklin: 1,580 cases, 74 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+11 cases)

Gloucester: 3,763 cases, 88 hospitalized, 66 deaths (+41 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Hampton: 14,674 cases, 665 hospitalized, 224 deaths (+120 cases, +18 hospitalized, +5 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 4,311 cases, 215 hospitalized, 83 deaths (+48 cases, +1 death)

James City County: 6,792 cases, 238 hospitalized, 90 deaths (+78 cases)

Mathews: 870 cases, 29 hospitalized, 20 deaths (+4 cases, +1 death)

Newport News: 20,036 cases, 759 hospitalized, 284 deaths (+172 cases, +6 hospitalized,+1 death)

Norfolk: 23,821 cases, 1,479 hospitalized, 321 deaths (+192 cases, +14 hospitalized, +6 deaths)

Northampton: 1,126 cases, 100 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+16 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 1,293 cases, 33 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+22 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Portsmouth: 12,298 cases, 879 hospitalized, 231 deaths (+85 cases, +5 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Southampton: 2,348 cases, 81 hospitalized, 62 deaths (+17 cases)

Suffolk: 10,618 cases, 668 hospitalized, 224 deaths (+100 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 48,678 cases, 2,541 hospitalized, 513 deaths (+416 cases, +31 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Williamsburg: 1,113 cases, 42 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+7 cases)

York: 5,273 cases, 121 hospitalized, 71 deaths (+62 cases, +2 deaths)

Local test positivity: 10.1% (back down after reaching about 17%)