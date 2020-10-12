Virginia Oct. 12 COVID-19 update: ODU economist talks pandemic’s effects on Hampton Roads in Coronavirus Digital Discussion

Coronavirus digital discussion: Click here to watch live.

LIVE: In today's Coronavirus Digital Discussion, @StephanieWAVY interviews @ODU economist Robert McNab about how the pandemic is impacting Hampton Roads' economy.



ODU just put out its 2020 State of the Region report last week. https://t.co/4F88nxTX3V pic.twitter.com/Hh6Gk5fi5B — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) October 12, 2020

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — While still doing relatively well compared to many states, Virginia is seeing an uptick in its main coronavirus tracking metrics.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 854 new coronavirus cases on Monday and a 7-day average of cases of 1,002 per day. The latter is the highest average of daily cases Virginia has seen in a month, and not far below a peak of 1,186 per day in early August after a surge in Hampton Roads.

Hampton Roads has since seen cases go down significantly, while the Southwest and Northern regions are seeing upticks.

Virginia is one of about two dozen states where cases are going up, but still considered relatively low per capita, per the New York Times’ coronavirus tracker. Many other states, including the Dakotas, Wisconsin and Montana are seeing major surges in cases, as the U.S. has seen a 15% increase in total cases compared to two weeks ago. The country’s 7-day average of cases (roughly 50,000) is the most since mid August (peak was roughly 66,000 cases per day in mid July). About 700 people per day are dying from COVID-19.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+854, 159,570 total), 7-day average back over 1,000 cases per day

New deaths (+3, 3,361 total), appearing to drop, but still steady overall

Hospitalizations (+41 patients, 965 total), 7-day average trending up for more than a week

Testing (4.5% 7-day average of positive tests) trending down, Virginia averaging more than 16,000 tests per day

The recent uptick in cases has also led to a slight increase in hospitalizations, up about 50 patients on average compared to just over a week ago. Though most of these hospitalizations have been outside Hampton Roads.

However with Virginia testing more per day (just under 17,000 per day on average), the commonwealth actually has seen its percent of positive tests drop, to about 4.5% as of Monday. That’s down from above 7% a month ago. More testing and contact tracing can help health officials contain the virus.

Percent positivity is down overall in Hampton Roads (4.48% as of Monday) but is going up in some cities (Hampton and Chesapeake).

Virginia has a 7-day average of 4.5% percent positivity

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,193 cases, 92 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+13 cases)

Chesapeake: 4,594 cases, 446 hospitalized, 76 deaths (+10 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin 454 cases, 20 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 300 cases, 15 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)

Hampton: 1,962 cases, 74 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+3 cases)

Isle of Wight: 806 cases, 37 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+4 cases)

James City County: 901 cases, 67 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+1 case)

Mathews: 113 cases, 8 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 hospitalized)

Newport News: 2,923 cases, 111 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+12 cases)

Norfolk: 5,064 cases, 383 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+19 cases)

Northampton: 311 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 82 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 2,681 cases, 293 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+14 cases, +1 hospitalization)

Southampton: 814 cases, 23 hospitalized, 30 deaths (+1 case)

Suffolk: 2,199 cases, 127 hospitalized, 77 deaths (+4 cases)

Virginia Beach: 7,319 cases, 404 hospitalized, 97 deaths (+31 cases)

Williamsburg: 204 cases, 13 hospitalized, 8 deaths (no change)

York: 588 cases, 17 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalization)

Key local metrics

116 new cases, steady

0 new deaths, steady overall

+2 hospitalizations, steady

7 day rate of positive tests (excluding Eastern Shore): 4.48%, going down but mostly steady just under 5%

Chesapeake — 6.1% — trending back up after steep drop

Eastern Shore — 1.4% — low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 5.8% — trending up after steep drop

Norfolk — 3.7% — steady overall after steep drop

Peninsula — 2.9% — steady around 3% after steep drop

Portsmouth — 4.3% — steady overall after steep drop (outbreak at Hampton Roads Regional Jail)

Virginia Beach — 3% —trending down overall

Western Tidewater — 5.6% — trending down after outbreaks at Deerfield Correctional and Western Tidewater Regional Jail, where over 100 inmates and staff have tested positive.

To see all the VDH data for yourself, click here.

Latest Posts: