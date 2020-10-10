Virginia Oct. 10 COVID-19 update: 1,256 new cases statewide, Virginia Beach sees high daily increase

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,256 additional cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Saturday morning, October 10, Virginia has an overall number of 157,905 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Overall, the state has had 148,933 confirmed cases confirmed with testing and 8,792 probable cases in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Virginia is one of about 20 states in which cases are low and staying low, per the New York Times’ COVID-19 tracker.

The Times’ tracker shows it’s on the low end for cases per 100,000 residents, but about the middle of the pack for deaths per 100,000.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,188 cases, 92 hospitalized, 19 deaths (no change)

Chesapeake: 4,562 cases, 445 hospitalized, 76 deaths (+29 cases, +3 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Franklin 453 cases, 20 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 296 cases, 15 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+15 cases)

Hampton: 1,952 cases, 74 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+12 cases)

Isle of Wight: 801 cases, 37 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+7 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

James City County: 892 cases, 67 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+5 cases)

Mathews: 111 cases, 7 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+7 cases)

Newport News: 2,903 cases, 111 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+12 cases)

Norfolk: 5,045 cases, 383 hospitalized, 79 deaths (+28 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Northampton: 311 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 81 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 2,664 cases, 293 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+6 cases)

Southampton: 812 cases, 23 hospitalized, 30 deaths (+6 cases)

Suffolk: 2,189 cases, 127 hospitalized, 77 deaths (+17 cases)

Virginia Beach: 7,256 cases, 404 hospitalized, 97 deaths (+52 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 205 cases, 13 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+1 case)

York: 584 cases, 16 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+4 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 209 cases Saturday which is 16% of the daily increase statewide.

The Virginia Department of Health also reported an overall 11,501 residents hospitalized due to the coronavirus since the beginning of the outbreak.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 943 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

To see all the VDH data for yourself, click here.

