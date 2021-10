Virginia Oct. 1 COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations drop again, death reporting still elevated at 42 per day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s current COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 88 patients between Thursday and Friday as metrics continue to show signs of improvement overall.

Cases and test positivity are also dropping, but deaths remain elevated (42 per day on average). 56 new deaths were reported Friday.

512 people are also still in the ICU statewide. That’s close to the highest ICU numbers have been in the pandemic.

State metrics

New cases ( +2,552, 869,328 total) 2,780 per day on average , has dropped about 900 cases per day on average compared to about two weeks ago, went back below 3,000 on Wed. for first time since August 27

869,328 total) Avg. of new cases per 100k of population: 32.6

New deaths ( +56, 12,806 total) 42 per day on average, up significantly on average from earlier this summer and climbing

12,806 total) Current hospitalizations ( -88 patients , 1,898 total currently) 2,037 7-day average, trending down

, 1,898 total currently) Test positivity: 8.8% (12.3% in Hampton Roads)

Vaccine data not updated as of 2 p.m. Friday (these are Thursday’s numbers.

Vaccine doses administered: 10,568,255

Percent of population with at least one dose: 67.8% (5,784,359 people overall)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 80.5 %

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 60.3%

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 71.8%

Local cases

Accomack: 3,797 cases, 288 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+9 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 27,345 cases, 1,237 hospitalized, 337 deaths (+50 cases, +3 hospitalized, +4 deaths)

Franklin: 1,509 cases, 71 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+2 cases, +1 death)

Gloucester: 3,615 cases, 87 hospitalized, 61 deaths (+10 cases, +1 death)

Hampton: 14,279 cases, 636 hospitalized, 217 deaths (+41 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 4,129 cases, 205 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+13 cases, +1 death)

James City County: 6,520 cases, 235 hospitalized, 89 deaths (+31 cases, + 1 death)

Mathews: 847 cases, 29 hospitalized, 16 deaths ( +2 cases)

Newport News: 19,430 cases, 734 hospitalized, 277 deaths (+31 cases, +2 deaths)

Norfolk: 23,210 cases, 1,437 hospitalized, 306 deaths (+39 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Northampton: 1,082 cases, 98 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+3 cases)

Poquoson: 1,221 cases, 33 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 11,928 cases, 864 hospitalized, 222 deaths (+21 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,270 cases, 81 hospitalized, 61 deaths (+9 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Suffolk: 10,284 cases, 645 hospitalized, 217 deaths (+25 cases, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 47,490 cases, 2,484 hospitalized, 494 deaths (+93 cases, +1 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Williamsburg: 1,084 cases, 42 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+7 cases)

York: 5,088 cases, 119 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+16 cases)

Local test positivity: 12% (back down after reaching about 17%)