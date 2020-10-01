Virginia Oct. 1 COVID-19 update: Case averages dropping statewide, regionally; Hampton Roads’ percent positivity now 4.4%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As Virginia prepares for a long winter with COVID-19, things are continuing to improve both regionally and statewide.

The commonwealth reported another day of cases well below average on Thursday (450), the second day this week cases have been at or just below 450 cases. Virginia’s 7-day average of daily cases (747) is now about 250 cases below where it was two weeks ago (roughly 1,000).

The state’s percent of positive tests is 4.5%, down by almost half compared to a month ago.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+450, 148,721 total), down about 250-plus cases per day on average compared to recent weeks

New deaths (+20, 3,228 total), VDH recently finished inputting backlog, deaths steady

Hospitalizations (+5 patients, 913 total), trending down overall

Testing (4.5% 7-day average of positive tests), steep recent downward trend, Virginia averaging more than 16,000 tests per day

Case numbers are way down in Hampton Roads after the region’s surge, but its 7-day average (around 130 cases) is still above earlier in the pandemic. Its percent positivity is now down to 4.4%, lower than the state average.

20 new deaths were reported statewide on Thursday (5 locally) as deaths continue to remain steady, though lower virus levels overall could lower Virginia’s average (deaths in gray areas may not be reported). Deaths lag cases.

Meanwhile neighbor Maryland is reporting a significant milestone Thursday, 0 new deaths for the first time since March 28. Maryland’s positivity rate is 2.88% percent.

To the south, North Carolina is still reporting high death numbers (38 on Wednesday), but is moving into its version of phase 3, which opens movie theaters and other venues. Its positivity rate is 6.5%.

Hospitalizations have increased somewhat in recent days, but are still trending down overall.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,182 cases, 90 hospitalized, 19 deaths (no change)

Chesapeake: 4,357 cases, 418 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin 422 cases, 20 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+1 hospitalization)

Gloucester: 250 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)

Hampton: 1,851 cases, 69 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 753 cases, 35 hospitalized, 18 deaths (no change)

James City County: 856 cases, 65 hospitalized, 21 deaths (-1 case)

Mathews: 81 cases, 6 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 2,762 cases, 106 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+2 cases, +3 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Norfolk: 4,891 cases, 366 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+10 cases, -1 hospitalization)

Northampton: 305 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 75 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 2,599 cases, 289 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 774 cases, 22 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+1 death)

Suffolk: 1,984 cases, 123 hospitalized, 73 deaths (+1 case)

Virginia Beach: 6,957 cases, 383 hospitalized, 93 deaths (+20 cases, +2 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 185 cases, 12 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 554 cases, 16 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+1 cases)

Key local metrics

55 new cases, trending down

5 new deaths, steady

-29 current hospitalizations, trending down

7 day rate of positive tests (excluding Eastern Shore): 4.4%, trending down

Chesapeake — 4.4% — steady after steep drop

Eastern Shore — 1.9% — low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 3.7% — steady after steep drop

Norfolk — 4.6% — steady after steep drop

Peninsula — 2.9% — still trending down (steep drop)

Portsmouth — 4.8% — up slightly after steep drop

Virginia Beach — 4% —steady after steady drop

Western Tidewater — 6.4% — steep drop in recent days, recent outbreaks at Deerfield Correctional and Western Tidewater Regional Jail

To see all the VDH data for yourself, click here.

