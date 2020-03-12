Virginia now has 15 “presumptive positive” coronavirus cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health now says 15 people have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the commonwealth.

The latest figure was announced at noon Thursday, five days after a U.S. Marine became the first person in the commonwealth to test positive.

Hampton Roads still only has 2 cases — from a couple in Virginia Beach who went on a cruise to Egypt. Most of the cases are in the Northern Virginia area.

Here’s the breakdown for geographic regions in Virginia.

Central – 2

Eastern – 2

Northern – 10

Northwest – 1

Southwest – 0

As of noon Thursday, VDH says 117 test have come back negative. So far no deaths have been reported in Virginia due to the virus.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has yet to call a state of emergency. North Carolina and Washington, D.C. have declared emergencies.

Northam’s expected to provide updates on the state’s response efforts at 2 p.m. Thursday.

This breaking article will be updated.