Virginia Nov. 8 COVID-19 update: Just over 800 hospitalized as metrics continue to fall overall

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 913 cases and 9 new deaths Monday, and another drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, as metrics continue to go down overall.

806 people are now currently hospitalized statewide.

State metrics

New cases ( +913 , 936,928 total), 1,276 per day on average

, 936,928 total), 1,276 per day on average Deaths ( +9, 14,190 total), 29 per day on average

14,190 total), 29 per day on average Current hospitalizations (-22 patients, 806 total currently )

) Test positivity: 5.6%

Vaccine doses administered: 11,798,922

Percent of population with at least one dose: 70.6% (6,026,537)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 83.8%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 63.4% (5,407,714)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 75.3%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 742,712

For more vaccine data, click here.

Local cases