Virginia Nov. 6 COVID-19 update: 4th highest one-day increase in new cases reported Friday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported its fourth highest one-day increase in new coronavirus cases Friday, with 1,568. That’s the most cases reported in a single-day since Oct. 8.

Virginia’s average of new cases (1,304 per day as of Friday) has continued to increase overall, about double the average from two months ago. VDH also reduced the state’s overall death count by six on Friday, dropping it to 3,682. VDH spokesperson Larry Hill said the deaths may have been reassigned to other states, or data may have been inputted incorrectly and then fixed.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+1,568, 188,770 total), cases averages at record levels and trending up

New deaths (-6 3,682 total), (VDH spokesperson Larry Hill said the deaths may have been reassigned to other states, or data may have been inputted incorrectly and then fixed)

Current hospitalizations (-7 patients, 1,057 total), trending up overall

Testing (5.9% 7-day average of positive tests) slight trend up recently but steady overall, Virginia averaging around 18,000 tests per day

Local numbers:

Accomack: 1,237 cases, 99 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+1 case)

Chesapeake: 5,168 cases, 491 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+24 cases, +4 hospitalized, -1 death)

Franklin: 518 cases, 26 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 366 cases, 17 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+4 cases)

Hampton: 2,233 cases, 99 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+7 cases)

Isle of Wight: 898 cases, 47 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)

James City County: 990 cases, 69 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+5 cases)

Mathews: 141 cases, 12 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+2 cases)

Newport News: 3,357 cases, 121 hospitalized, 51 deaths (+21 cases)

Norfolk: 5,649 cases 416 hospitalized, 85 deaths (+40 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Northampton: 325 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 107 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 2,902 cases, 325 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+14 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Southampton: 942 cases, 29 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+1 case)

Suffolk: 2,395 cases, 140 hospitalized 78 deaths (+11 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 8540 cases, 463 hospitalized, 110 deaths (+73 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 235 cases, 14 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+3 cases)

York: 686 cases, 22 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+4 cases)

