Virginia Nov. 5 COVID-19 update: 1,366 new cases, 11 new deaths statewide; metrics continue to rise nationwide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported another 1,366 new coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths linked to COVID-19 on Thursday.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+1,366, 187,202 total), cases averages at record levels and trending up

New deaths (+11, 3,688 total), deaths down from levels over the summer, still steady overall

Current hospitalizations (+23 patients, 1,064 total), trending up overall

Testing (5.8% 7-day average of positive tests) slight trend up recently but steady overall, Virginia averaging around 18,000 tests per day

Cases appear primed to continue to trend up overall, with Virginia’s daily average nearly double what it was two months ago. Cases up are by roughly 400 per day compared to a month ago, up mostly in Southwest and Northern Virginia. Hampton Roads has seen little overall change recently despite the record numbers statewide.

Deaths have been down slightly recently, but may go back up again as virus levels climb higher. Remember that deaths can lag cases by roughly 3 weeks to a month, and death reporting also has a slight lag.

The Virginia Department of Health‘s “deaths by date of death” map, which shows the actual day a person dies, gives a slightly clearer picture about how deaths are going, but deaths in the gray areas of the chart might not be reported yet.

Hospitalizations continue to trend up overall, with 23 new patients Thursday bringing Virginia’s total to 1,064. Again, Hampton Roads hasn’t seen an increase and hospitalizations have even gone down.

Reported deaths, hospitalizations and cases are trending up overall nationwide, with cases at record levels.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.2 million tests and 103k cases – the highest daily case count to date. 52k people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and today’s death toll was 1,116. pic.twitter.com/tO1qSzn3pe — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) November 5, 2020

Local cases

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,236 cases, 99 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+4 cases)

Chesapeake: 5,144 cases, 487 hospitalized, 81 deaths (+32 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin 517 cases, 26 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 362 cases, 17 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+4 cases)

Hampton: 2,226 cases, 99 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+3 cases)

Isle of Wight: 897 cases, 46 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+2 cases)

James City County: 985 cases, 69 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+2 cases)

Mathews: 139 cases, 12 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no changes)

Newport News: 3,336 cases, 121 hospitalized, 51 deaths (+23 cases)

Norfolk: 5,609 cases, 414 hospitalized, 85 deaths (+20 cases)

Northampton: 324 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+3 cases)

Poquoson: 104 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no changes)

Portsmouth: 2,888 cases, 322 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+12 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 941 cases, 29 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 2,384 cases, 139 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+9 cases)

Virginia Beach: 8,437 cases, 460 hospitalized, 110 deaths (+18 cases, +6 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 232 cases, 14 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+1 case)

York: 670 cases, 22 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+2 cases)

Key local metrics

138 new cases, steady overall

3 new deaths, steady overall

+1 hospitalized (179 total) , trending down overall but mostly steady

7-day average of positive tests, 4.85%, back up after long downward trend

Chesapeake — 4.8% — mostly steady overall but recent trend up

Eastern Shore — 4.8% — steady overall but a slight increase recently (highest since late August)

Hampton— 5.9% — trending up, but mostly steady overall

Norfolk — 5.4% — mostly steady overall

Peninsula — 3.7% — mostly steady overall but recent trend back down

Portsmouth — 3.9% — mostly steady overall

Virginia Beach — 5.9% — trending up but still steady overall

Western Tidewater — 4.4% — steady overall, back down after recent trend up

For more data from VDH, click here.

Latest Posts: