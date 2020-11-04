Virginia Nov. 4 COVID-19 update: 1,157 new cases, 11 new deaths reported statewide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported another 1,157 new coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths statewide on the day after Election Day.

Virginia’s trend of new cases topped its previous highs over the weekend, with its daily average now at 1,297 new cases per day. The good news is that cases this week so far have been lower than Virginia’s recent average, but past trends show more cases are typically reported at the end of the week, so cases could still being trending up. The University of Virginia’s COVID-19 model has projected cases will continue to rise and Virginia could see 2,000-plus cases per day in January.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+1,157, 185,836 total), case average still above any previous peaks

New deaths (+11, 3,677 total), deaths down from levels over the summer

Current hospitalizations (+15 patients, 1,041 total), trending up overall

Testing (5.7% 7-day average of positive tests) slight trend up recently but steady overall, Virginia averaging around 18,000 tests per day

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.1 million tests and 87k cases. 50k people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Today's death toll was 1,079. pic.twitter.com/WYyAGbHb3o — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) November 3, 2020

Local cases

Cases and percent positivity have trended up slightly recently, but are still mostly steady in the region. Hospitalizations are trending down overall and deaths are mostly steady.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,232 cases, 99 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+3 cases)

Chesapeake: 5,112 cases, 486 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+35 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Franklin 516 cases, 26 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+2 cases, +1 death)

Gloucester: 358 cases, 17 hospitalized, 3 deaths (no increases)

Hampton: 2,223 cases, 99 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+8 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 895 cases, 46 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized)

James City County: 983 cases, 69 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+2 cases)

Mathews: 139 cases, 12 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Newport News: 3,313 cases, 121 hospitalized, 51 deaths (+5 cases)

Norfolk: 5,589 cases 414 hospitalized, 85 deaths (+26 cases, +1 death)

Northampton: 321 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 104 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no changes)

Portsmouth: 2,876 cases, 321 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+1 case)

Southampton: 939 cases, 29 hospitalized, 38 deaths (no changes)

Suffolk: 2,375 cases, 139 hospitalized 78 deaths (+11 cases)

Virginia Beach: 8,419 cases, 454 hospitalized, 108 deaths (+68 cases)

Williamsburg: 231 cases, 14 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+1 case)

York: 668 cases, 22 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+3 cases)

Key local metrics

175 new cases, steady overall

2 new deaths, steady overall

-44 current hospitalizations (178 total), trending down but mostly steady

7-day average of positive tests, 5.05%, back up after long downward trend

Chesapeake — 5.1% — mostly steady overall but recent trend up

Eastern Shore — 4.7% — steady overall but a slight increase recently

Hampton— 6.4% — trending up, but mostly steady overall

Norfolk — 5.7% — mostly steady overall

Peninsula — 3.7% — mostly steady overall but recent trend back down

Portsmouth — 4.5% — mostly steady overall

Virginia Beach — 5.4% — trending up but still steady overall

Western Tidewater — 4.9% — steady overall, back down after recent trend up

For more data from VDH, click here.

