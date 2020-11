Virginia Nov. 3 COVID-19 update: Over 1,200 new cases reported statewide, Virginia Beach daily numbers see huge increase

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Election Day, the Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,261 additional cases of COVID-19 and 8 new deaths related to the virus.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+1,261, 183,418 total), case average at Virginia’s highest ever level (1,306 per day)

New deaths (+8, 3,666 total), deaths down from levels over the summer

Current hospitalizations (+65 patients, 1,026 total), trending up overall

Testing (5.7% 7-day average of positive tests) slight trend up recently but steady overall, Virginia averaging around 18,000 tests per day

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack: 1,229 cases, 99 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 5,077 cases, 484 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+19 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 514 cases, 26 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 358 cases, 17 hospitalized, 3 deaths (no changes)

Hampton: 2,215 cases, 97 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+13 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 888 cases, 45 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+3 cases)

James City County: 981 cases, 69 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+6 cases)

Mathews: 137 cases, 11 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no changes)

Newport News: 3,308 cases, 121 hospitalized, 51 deaths (+17 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 5,563 cases 414 hospitalized, 84 deaths (+29 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 320 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no changes)

Poquoson: 104 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no changes)

Portsmouth: 2,875 cases, 321 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+4 cases)

Southampton: 939 cases, 29 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 2,364 cases, 139 hospitalized 78 deaths (+9 cases)

Virginia Beach: 8351, cases, 454 hospitalized, 108 deaths (+103 cases, +4 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 230 cases, 14 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 665 cases, 22 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+4 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 216 cases Tuesday which is 17% of the daily increase statewide.

Virginia Beach’s daily increase nearly doubled compared to Monday’s new cases of only 64. Almost half of the new cases in Hampton Roads are from Virginia Beach alone.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,026 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

Latest Posts