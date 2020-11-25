Virginia Nov. 25 COVID-19 update: 2,718 new cases, 29 new deaths; hospitalizations up 53, nearing record

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 2,718 new coronavirus cases, 29 new COVID-19 related deaths and 53 new COVID-19 hospitalizations the day before Thanksgiving.

Cases and hospitalizations are on a steep incline statewide, with hospitalizations (1,549 patients currently) nearing Virginia’s record of 1,625 in May.

Health officials warn those numbers could rise even more in the weeks after Thanksgiving. They’re urging people to make their Thanksgiving gatherings as small as possible (among immediate family members and outdoors if possible). We likely won’t see the full effects of the holiday until about a week after.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( +2,718 , 226,300 total), steep rise, more than double case levels of most of pandemic

, 226,300 total), Case incidence rate: 29.3 per 100K, trending up

New deaths ( + 29, 4,008 total), steady overall, but trending back up

29, 4,008 total), Current hospitalizations (+53 patients , 1,549 total), trending up overall

, 1,549 total), Testing (7.5% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall, Virginia averaging around 25,000 tests per day,

Despite advances in treatment for COVID-19, deaths have also been trending back up. The sheer volume of infection levels means there’s a greater possibility of deaths. Most of the recent deaths in Virginia have been in Southwest Virginia (deaths in gray areas of chart may not be reported yet due to lag).

Nationally, cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all steeply increasing, with cases and hospitalizations at record levels.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.8 million tests, 167k cases, and 2,028 deaths. 88k people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, reaching a new all-time high for the 15th consecutive day. pic.twitter.com/1ZqB5A0W7L — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) November 25, 2020

Local cases

Metrics are on the rise across the regions, and hospitalizations are now starting to reflect the recent cases increases. Deaths are still steady, but remember they lag cases and hospitalizations.

Local cumulative case count

Accomack: 1,315 cases, 106 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+5 cases)

Chesapeake: 6,162 cases, 525 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+47 cases)

Franklin: 538 cases, 27 hospitalized, 16 deaths (no changes)

Gloucester: 423 cases, 19 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+4 cases)

Hampton: 2,690 cases, 114 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+37 cases)

Isle of Wight: 1,004 cases, 52 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+5 cases)

James City County: 1,149 cases, 71 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+7 cases)

Mathews: 155 cases, 12 hospitalized, 1 death (no changes)

Newport News: 3,891 cases, 133 hospitalized, 54 deaths (+26 cases, +1 death)

Norfolk: 6,378 cases, 456 hospitalized, 89 deaths (+34 cases, +14 hospitalized)

Northampton: 340 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no changes)

Poquoson: 136 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Portsmouth: 3,136 cases, 349 hospitalized, 71 deaths (+8 cases)

Southampton: 977 cases, 32 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+1 case)

Suffolk: 2,678 cases, 159 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+17 cases)

Virginia Beach: 10,387 cases, 526 hospitalized, 113 deaths (+108 cases, +8 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 285 cases, 17 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+1 case)

York: 867 cases, 27 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+8 cases)

Key local metrics

310 new cases, trending up

2 new deaths, steady

+6 hospitalized (405 total), trending up, up 89 patients compared to two weeks ago

Percent of positive tests: 7.57%, trending up

Positivity rates

Chesapeake — 12% — trending up (sharp recent increase)

Eastern Shore — 6.7% — trending up

Hampton — 8.5% — trending up

Norfolk — 7.7% — trending up

Peninsula — 5.7% — trending up

Portsmouth — 6.3% — steady overall but a slight increase recently

Virginia Beach — 7.9% — trending up overall, not as steep as Chesapeake

Western Tidewater — 5.8% — steady overall

For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.

