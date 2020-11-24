Virginia Nov. 24 COVID-19 update: 2,544 new cases, 37 new deaths statewide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported another 2,544 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday as the virus continues its rapid spread across the commonwealth and nation.

Virginia’s case incidence rate is now up to 28.2 cases per day per 100,000 residents. That’s considered very high, but is still much lower than states. North Dakota for example has a rate of 159.6 per 100K, per the New York Times coronavirus tracker, one of many states across the Midwest seeing major outbreaks. Virginia ranks among the top 10 for states and territories for per capita rates.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( +2,544 , 223,582 total), steep rise, more than double case levels of most of pandemic

, 223,582 total), Case incidence rate: 28.2 per 100K, trending up

New deaths ( +37 , 3,979 total), steady overall, but trending back up

, 3,979 total), Current hospitalizations (-16 patients , 1,496 total), trending up overall

, 1,496 total), Testing (7.2% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall, Virginia averaging around 21,000 tests per day, percent positivity up by more than 2% compared to last month

Virginia is averaging just over 2,400 cases per day, more than double most of the pandemic. That major increase in new cases has led to increases in both hospitalizations and deaths, which lag cases. Remember these numbers are for cases that were contracted about a week ago. There’s a possibility Virginia’s coronavirus metrics could spike after large Thanksgiving gatherings.

Health experts are advising families to keep gatherings as small as possible (less than 10 people and just immediate family if possible) to prevent spread of the virus.

Nationwide, the U.S. is now averaging more than 1,500 COVID-19 deaths per day, with more than 257,000 total since the pandemic began.

Cases and hospitalizations are at an all-time high and trending almost straight up.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.8 million tests, 151k cases, and 956 deaths. 85,836 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, setting a new record for the 14th consecutive day. pic.twitter.com/t27aVB0FHu — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) November 24, 2020

Local cases

Hampton Roads is still doing well compared to other regions of the state, but is seeing sustained increases in cases, hospitalizations and percent of positive tests. Chesapeake in particular has seen its test positivity rate shoot up to 12%.

Local cumulative case count

Accomack: 1,310 cases, 106 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 6,115 cases, 525 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+35 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Franklin: 538 cases, 27 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+1 case, -1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 419 cases, 19 hospitalized, 3 deaths (no changes)

Hampton: 2,653 cases, 114 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+17 cases)

Isle of Wight: 999 cases, 52 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+8 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

James City County: 1,142 cases, 71 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+1 case)

Mathews: 155 cases, 12 hospitalized, 1 death (no changes)

Newport News: 3,865 cases, 133 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+31 cases)

Norfolk: 6,344 cases, 442 hospitalized, 89 deaths (+47 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 340 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 134 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 3,128 cases, 349 hospitalized, 71 deaths (+13 cases, +1 death)

Southampton: 976 cases, 32 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+6 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 2,661 cases, 159 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+30 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 10,279 cases, 518 hospitalized, 112 deaths (+111 cases, +11 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 284 cases, 17 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+1 cases)

York: 859 cases, 27 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+11 cases)

Key local metrics

316 new cases, trending up (about 100 cases per day less than previous peak in July)

(about 100 cases per day less than previous peak in July) 3 new deaths, down from earlier in pandemic, steady

-4 hospitalizations (258 total), about half of August peak but trending up

Percent of positive tests: 7.4%, trending up

Positivity rates

Chesapeake — 12% — trending up (sharp recent increase)

Eastern Shore — 6.1% — steady overall but a slight increase recently

Hampton — 8.5% — trending up

Norfolk — 7.6% — trending up

Peninsula — 5.7% — trending up

Portsmouth — 6.3% — steady overall but a slight increase recently

Virginia Beach — 7.9% — trending up overall, not as steep as Chesapeake

Western Tidewater — 5.6% — steady overall

For more info from VDH, click here.

