Virginia Nov. 20 COVID-19 update: 2,544 new coronavirus cases reported, 2nd highest single-day increase

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia health officials reported the second highest single-day number of new coronavirus cases on Nov. 20.
Friday’s 2,544 new cases brings the commonwealth’s 7-day average number of daily new cases above the 2,000 mark.
10 On Your Side has been reporting that data from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) shows a steady increase of cases the past month.
Fairfax County made up more than 10% of Friday’s total, with 257 new cases reported, according to VDH.
Virginia Beach posted 102 new cases since Thursday.
Statewide Numbers
New cases: (+2,544, 213,331 total cases)
New deaths: (+16 including 1 reported in Southampton Co., 3,912 total deaths)
Current hospitalizations: (1,510 current hospitalizations)
Testing: (7% 7-day average of positive tests)
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA) is also reporting that 22,946 people have been hospitalized in Virginia for COVID-19 and discharged. That’s an additional 88 patients that have been discharged from Virginia hospitals in the past 24 hours.
Local Cumulative Case Count
- Accomack: 1,282 cases, 104 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+3 cases)
- Chesapeake: 5,799 cases, 514 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+70 cases, +3 hospitalized)
- Franklin: 533 cases, 28 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- Gloucester: 391 cases, 19 hospitalized, 3 deaths (no change)
- Hampton: 2,506 cases, 110 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+25 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- Isle of Wight: 957 cases, 51 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+7 cases)
- James City County: 1,090 cases, 71 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+8 cases)
- Mathews: 151 cases, 12 hospitalized, 1 death (no change)
- Newport News: 3,688 cases, 127 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+34 cases)
- Norfolk: 6144 cases, 434 hospitalized, 88 deaths (+28 cases, +3 hospitalized)
- Northampton: 335 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+1 case)
- Poquoson: 122 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)
- Portsmouth: 3053 cases, 346 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+14 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- Southampton: 962 cases, 30 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)
- Suffolk: 2,582 cases, 153 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+17 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- Virginia Beach: 9716 cases, 500 hospitalized, 112 deaths (+102 cases, +4 hospitalized)
- Williamsburg: 275 cases, 15 hospitalized, 8 deaths (no change)
- York: 806 cases, 26 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+23 cases)
Key Local Metrics
- 339 new cases, a significant increase
- Majority of new local cases reported in Virginia Beach (+102) and Chesapeake (+70)
- York reported its highest single-day increase, with +23 cases
- +15 new hospitalizations in Hampton Roads region
You can check out the coronavirus tracking map here.
