Virginia Nov. 19 COVID-19 update: 1,954 new cases statewide, 3 new deaths reported in our region

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia is now reporting 210,787 coronavirus cases, a combined total of confirmed and probable cases, which is an increase of 1,954 Thursday.

The health department also reported 100 new hospitalizations and 36 deaths. 21 of the new hospitalizations are in Hampton Roads, with the majority (+13) reported in Virginia Beach.

Franklin, Norfolk and Virginia Beach each reported an additional death.

ICU occupancy increased to 75% Thursday, but ventilator use remains steady at 27%.

As for cases, this is the first day since Sunday that the total number of new cases fell below the 2,000 mark.

On Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam again asked Virginians to follow coronavirus safety guidelines and urged residents to avoid in-person holiday gatherings outside of their immediate family. “Consider the risk, not just to yourself, but to your family and loved ones,” Northam said.

The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it has its first outbreak at the city jail. 90 inmates at the Chesapeake Correctional Center have tested positive for coronavirus. As a result, the jail will begin facility-wide testing this week for all inmates, correctional staff, and court personnel.

Cumulative case count for Hampton Roads cities/counties

Accomack: 1,279 cases, 104 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+9 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 5,729 cases, 511 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+34 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 530 cases, 27 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+1 death)

Gloucester: 391 cases, 19 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+3 cases)

Hampton: 2,481 cases, 109 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+32 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 950 cases, 51 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+9 cases)

James City County: 1,082 cases, 71 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+5 cases)

Mathews: 151 cases, 12 hospitalized, 1 death (+2 cases)

Newport News: 3,654 cases, 127 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+36 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 6116 cases 431 hospitalized, 88 deaths (+33 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 334 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 121 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 3039 cases, 345 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+8 cases)

Southampton: 959 cases, 31 hospitalized, 39 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 2,565 cases, 152 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+12 cases)

Virginia Beach: 9614 cases, 496 hospitalized, 112 deaths (+81 cases, +13 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 275 cases, 15 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+11 cases)

York: 783 cases, 26 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+8 cases)

Key local metrics

288 new cases, trending up

3 new deaths

21 new hospitalizations, trending up

Positivity rates (Current 7-Day Positivity Rate PCR Only)

Chesapeake — 8.5% — sharp trend up but appearing to slow down

Eastern Shore — 5.8% — steady overall but a slight increase recently

Hampton — 6.6% — trending down

Norfolk — 6.8% — trending up but mostly steady

Peninsula — 4.8% — mostly steady overall, recent trend up

Portsmouth — 5.4% — trending down after recent trend up

Virginia Beach — 7% — steady overall

Western Tidewater — 5.3% — trending up overall, but down slightly

For more info from VDH, click here.

