Virginia Nov. 18 COVID-19 update: 1,895 new cases, 26 new deaths reported

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 1,895 new cases and 26 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, after reporting higher than expected numbers on Wednesday due to a technical issue.

Virginia’s seen a slight increase in new case reporting, but overall things remain around 1,300 new cases per day. Deaths are still going down (25 per day) and so are hospitalizations (847 patients currently).

VDH also announced a new COVID-19 Health Equity Dashboard on Wednesday. You can view it here.

State metrics

New cases (+1,895 , 951,698 total)

, 951,698 total) Deaths ( +26 , 14,469 total)

, 14,469 total) Current hospitalizations ( 847 total currently )

) Test positivity: 5.5%

Vaccine doses administered: 12,275,888

Percent of population with at least one dose: 72.9% (6,218,276)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 86.4%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 64.2% (5,479,547)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 76.3%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 989,414

For more vaccine data, click here.

Local cases

Accomack: 4,163 cases, 320 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+6 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 29,361 cases, 1338 hospitalized, 368 deaths (+40 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,664 cases, 76 hospitalized, 44 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 3,951 cases, 92 hospitalized, 79 deaths (+10 cases)

Hampton: 15,327 cases, 704 hospitalized, 244 deaths (+14 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 4,576 cases, 231 hospitalized, 91 deaths (+11 cases)

James City County: 7,247 cases, 258 hospitalized, 95 deaths (+22 cases)

Mathews: 904 cases, 28 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 20,981 cases, 799 hospitalized, 304 deaths (+31 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 24,849 cases, 1,533 hospitalized, 354 deaths (+27 cases, -2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 1,167 cases, 103 hospitalized, 46 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 1,362 cases, 37 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 12,875 cases, 930 hospitalized, 248 deaths (+12 cases, + hospitalized, +1 death)

Southampton: 2,421 cases, 87 hospitalized, 67 deaths (+3 cases)

Suffolk: 11,124 cases, 709 hospitalized, 244 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 50,754 cases, 2,647 hospitalized, 568 deaths (+43 cases, -3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 1,188 cases, 36 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+3 cases)

York: 5,624 cases, 131 hospitalized, 83 deaths (+10 cases)

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.