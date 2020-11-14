Virginia Nov. 14 COVID-19 update: Statewide cases pass over 200K since start of outbreak, over 1,300 currently hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,537 additional cases of COVID-19 and 14 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Saturday morning, November 14, Virginia has an overall number of 200,799 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 182,484 have been confirmed by testing. 18,315 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

It only took a little over 3 months for Virginia to record another 100,000 cases. On August 9 of this year, state health officials reported as statewide cases reached over 100K.

Latest cumulative count in Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,253 cases, 102 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+5 cases)

Chesapeake: 5,499 cases, 503 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+46 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Franklin 525 cases, 27 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 377 cases, 18 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+3 cases)

Hampton: 2,356 cases, 106 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+12 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 920 cases, 50 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death )

James City County: 1,039 cases, 72 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+7 cases)

Mathews: 146 cases, 12 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 3,501 cases, 125 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+27 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Norfolk: 5,863 cases 425 hospitalized, 87 deaths (+34 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 329 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 115 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Portsmouth: 2,977 cases, 343 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+10 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Southampton: 947 cases, 29 hospitalized, 39 deaths (+2 cases, +1 death)

Suffolk: 2,495 cases, 150 hospitalized, 79 deaths (+15 cases, +3 hospitalized )

) Virginia Beach: 9,094 cases, 476 hospitalized, 112 deaths (+92 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 248 cases, 15 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

York: 735 cases, 24 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+11 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 275 cases Saturday which is 18% of the daily increase statewide.

Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday afternoon announced several new coronavirus restrictions to help curb the spread of the virus in the commonwealth.

The following changes go into effect Sunday, November 15:

Reducing capacity at indoor and outdoor gatherings to 25 people, down from the current limit of 250

Expansion of Virginia’s mask mandate in indoor public spaces to Virginians ages five and over (the previous mandate set in May was for ages 10 and over)

All essential retail business (grocery stores, pharmacies) must adhere to face covering and social distancing guidelines and violations can now be enforced through the Virginia Department of Health as a class 1 misdemeanor

Alcohol sales will be cut off at 10 p.m. at restaurants, breweries, wineries, etc. and all establishments must close at midnight

The Virginia Department of Health also reported 72 new residents hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,312 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

Latest Posts