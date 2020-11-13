Virginia Nov. 13 COVID-19 update: 1,235 new cases and 27 new deaths, test positivity rate still rising on Southside

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — About two weeks out from Halloween, Virginia is battling record numbers of coronavirus cases, with hospitalizations at their highest numbers in months.

The commonwealth is about to pass 200,000 total infections since the beginning of the pandemic, after adding 1,235 new cases on Friday. Virginia’s average of new cases sits just under 1,500 per day, about double where we were this time last month. Hospitalizations are up by about 250 patients in just the last week alone.

Reported deaths are also trending back up slightly this week, with 27 new COVID-19 deaths reported Friday.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+1,235 199,262 total), case averages at record levels and trending up

New deaths (+27, 3,785 total), deaths down from levels over the summer, trending back up

Current hospitalizations (-17 patients, 1,296 total), trending up overall

Testing (6.5% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up, Virginia averaging around 20,000 tests per day

Hospitalizations and the staffing problems for health care workers is going to be a major issue heading into the winter. Virginia still has bed capacity, but there are concerns there won’t be enough health care workers to effectively treat patients if numbers continue to go up. Southwest Virginia, where hospital beds are already scarce, has had to limit other procedures in the meantime.

Elsewhere in the country, burned out health care workers are pleaded for people to take the virus seriously and help flatten the curve, telling The Atlantic’s Ed Yong “no one is listening” as states such as a Iowa run out of staffed beds. Yes there have been improvements in treatment plans for COVID-19, but if there are few health care workers to care for patients deaths can be expected to rise.

Local numbers

Hampton Roads is seeing slight upticks in cases and percent positivity, but overall metrics are holding overall. Thought that could always quickly change if people aren’t careful. Chesapeake and Virginia Beach have seen notable changes in cases and percent positivity in recent weeks.

Latest cumulative count in Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,248 cases, 102 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+3 cases)

Chesapeake: 5,453 cases, 501 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+27 cases)

Franklin 524 cases, 27 hospitalized, 15 deaths (no changes)

Gloucester: 374 cases, 18 hospitalized, 3 deaths (no changes)

Hampton: 2,344 cases, 104 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+16 cases)

Isle of Wight: 917 cases, 49 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+1 case)

James City County: 1,032 cases, 72 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+7 cases)

Mathews: 145 cases, 12 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 3,474 cases, 124 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+11 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Norfolk: 5,829 cases 423 hospitalized, 86 deaths (+13 cases)

Northampton: 328 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no changes)

Poquoson: 113 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Portsmouth: 2,967 cases, 338 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+2 cases)

Southampton: 945 cases, 29 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+1 case)

Suffolk: 2,480 cases, 147 hospitalized, 79 deaths (+8 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death )

) Virginia Beach: 9,002 cases, 473 hospitalized, 111 deaths (+38 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 245 cases, 14 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+1 case)

York: 724 cases, 23 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+5 cases)

Key metrics

136 new cases, relatively low daily increase

2 new deaths, down from the summer, not seeing the uptick compared to statewide

0 new current hospitalizations (210 total as of Friday), steady overall

Percent of positive tests: 5.5%, trending up overall, mostly on Southside

Positivity rates

Chesapeake — 7.5% — trending up sharply , up 2% compared to two weeks ago

, up 2% compared to two weeks ago Eastern Shore — 3.9% — steady overall but a slight increase recently

Hampton — 6% — mostly steady overall

Norfolk — 5.3% — mostly steady overall

Peninsula — 4.5% — mostly steady overall

Portsmouth — 5.9% — trending up but mostly steady overall

Virginia Beach — 6.9% — trending up steadily

Western Tidewater — 4.5% — fluctuating around 5%

For information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.

