Virginia Nov. 12 COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations rising sharply statewide; 1,521 new cases, 17 deaths reported

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported another 1,521 new coronavirus cases and 17 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as it deals with unprecedented numbers of new confirmed cases.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+1,521 198,027 total), case averages at record levels and trending up

New deaths (+17, 3,758 total), deaths down from levels over the summer, trending back up

Current hospitalizations (+48 patients, 1,313 total), trending up overall, nearly 300 new patients in a week

Testing (6.5% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up, Virginia averaging around 20,000 tests per day,

Case averages continue to set records for Virginia, but it’s not just a rise in cases. Hospitalizations are steeply increasing, up by nearly 300 patients compared to a week ago. 1,313 people are currently hospitalized statewide for COVID-19, mostly in the Southwest and Northern regions. Hospitalizations remain steady overall in Hampton Roads, but have gone up slightly in the past week.

Southwest: 344 patients (+62 in week)

Northern: 343 patients (+102 in week)

Central: 255 patients (+26 in week)

Eastern: 210 patients (+43 in week)

Northwest: 161 patients (+47 in week)

Gov. Northam said this week that Virginia has the hospital bed capacity to deal with surges, but staffing is an issue, especially in Southwest Virginia. If health care workers are overwhelmed it negatively affects patient outcomes.

Deaths are also starting to climb back up after trending down. Remember they can lag cases by several weeks.

The nation as a whole is reporting record numbers of new cases and hospitalizations, and deaths are trending back up sharply.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.4M new tests and 144k cases, another all-time high. 65.4k people are hospitalized, 15k more than on election day. The death toll was 1,421, pushing the 7-day average over 1,000. pic.twitter.com/IQYu9w5wr4 — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) November 12, 2020

Local numbers

Hampton Roads is still doing relatively well compared to other areas of the state, but there are warning signs, especially on the Southside. Virginia Beach and Chesapeake are seeing their percent of positive tests go up sharply.

Both Chesapeake and Virginia Beach have reopened for nearly all grade levels, with Virginia Beach bringing about 15,000 students from grades seven to 12 to in-person learning on Thursday. However,Virginia Beach Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence told 10 On Your Side on Wednesday that there’s no evidence the schools are leading to spread in the city.

“We are not a spreader,” Spence said. “We don’t have any connected cases in our buildings right now. That means folks may be bringing it into our building; they are not getting from each other in the building.”

Latest cumulative count in Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,245 cases, 102 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+3 cases)

Chesapeake: 5,426 cases, 501 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+55 cases)

Franklin 524 cases, 27 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Gloucester: 374 cases, 18 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+6 cases)

Hampton: 2,328 cases, 104 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+15 cases)

Isle of Wight: 916 cases, 49 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+5 cases)

James City County: 1,025 cases, 72 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 144 cases, 12 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 3,463 cases, 123 hospitalized, 51 deaths (+14 cases)

Norfolk: 5,816 cases, 423 hospitalized, 86 deaths (+11 cases)

Northampton: 328 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 111 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 2,965 cases, 338 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+13 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 944 cases, 29 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+1 case)

Suffolk: 2,472 cases, 145 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+35 cases)

Virginia Beach: 8,964 cases, 469 hospitalized, 111 deaths (+100 cases)

Williamsburg: 244 cases, 14 hospitalized, 8 deaths (no change)

York: 719 cases, 23 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+1 case)

Key metrics

269 new cases, trending up

1 new death, still trending down overall

-5 current hospitalizations (210 total), mostly steady overall, slight trend up this week

Percent of positive tests: 5.5%, trending up overall, mostly on Southside

Positivity rates

Chesapeake — 7.7% — trending up sharply , up 2% compared to two weeks ago

, up 2% compared to two weeks ago Eastern Shore — 3.7% — steady overall but a slight increase recently

Hampton — 5.6% — mostly steady overall

Norfolk — 5.5% — mostly steady overall

Peninsula — 4% — mostly steady overall

Portsmouth — 6% — trending up but mostly steady overall

Virginia Beach — 6.8% — trending up

Western Tidewater — 4.8% — fluctuating around 5%

For information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.

Latest Posts: