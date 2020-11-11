Virginia Nov. 11 COVID-19 update: 1,594 new cases, 15 new deaths; US cases, hospitalizations at record levels

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia is heading into dangerous territory ahead of colder weather, with coronavirus cases at all-time highs and COVID-19 hospitalizations steadily increasing as the nation reports its most hospitalizations and cases on record.

Virginia reported 1,594 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, its fifth highest daily increase to date, and 91 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, up to 1,265 current patients statewide (the most since August). 15 new deaths were also reported, bringing Virginia’s total to 3,741.

Many of the new cases and hospitalizations have come in the western areas of the state and Northern Virginia, with hospitals in Southwest Virginia having to cut down on other treatments to take in more COVID-19 patients, the Roanoke Times reported. Hospital workers are also becoming infected. Gov. Ralph Northam said in a briefing Tuesday that while there is surge capacity in hospitals and better treatments for COVID-19 now, there’s concern over staffing, and having less health care workers tending to patients could lead to worse outcomes and potentially more deaths.

At this time, Northam isn’t planning on reinstating any restrictions in the region or statewide, but is urging Virginians to wear masks (especially indoors and around those not in your immediate family and limiting the size of gatherings.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+1,594 196,506 total), case averages at record levels and trending up

New deaths (+15, 3,741 total), deaths down from levels over the summer, trending back up slightly

Current hospitalizations (+91 patients, 1,265 total), trending up overall

Testing (6.2% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up, Virginia averaging around 20,000 tests per day,

Gov. Northam emphasized Tuesday that cases are much higher now due to the increased testing from earlier in the pandemic. Virginia’s overall test positivity rate is increasing, but that’s mostly due to the roughly 11% positivity rate in Southwest Virginia (Hampton Roads around 5%, Northern Va. around 6%).

Still, more cases overall means a higher for chance for hospitalizations and deaths.

Deaths overall have dropped from earlier levels in the pandemic, but have seen a slight resurgence. Deaths can lag cases by quite some time (the gray areas of the chart mean the death might not be reported yet).

Nationally, hospitalizations hit a new record on Tuesday, with cases surging to unprecedented levels across the U.S. (up 69% compared to two weeks ago, per the New York Times’ coronavirus tracker), especially in the Midwest. Virginia’s cases per 100,000 residents (17 per 100K) is still considered high, but is relatively low compared to numbers in North Dakota (172 per 100K), South Dakota (137 per 100K) and Iowa (132 per 100K).

Deaths are also trending up significantly, up 23% in compared to two weeks ago, again mostly in those Midwest states where cases and hospitalizations are surging.

Nine states (Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin) say their hospital systems are nearly overwhelmed, the Atlantic reports.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.2 million tests and 131k cases, the highest single-day total since the pandemic started. There are 62k people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The death toll was 1,347. pic.twitter.com/WPoX9Nj7ef — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) November 11, 2020

Local cases

Despite cases rising overall statewide, Hampton Roads is still doing relatively well, with cases, hospitalizations, and percent positivity steady overall. Deaths are staying low and steady overall.

Though the Southside is seeing an uptick in positivity rates and cases, particularly Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.

Latest cumulative count in Hampton Roads

Accomack: 1,242 cases, 102 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths — first deaths since August)

— first Chesapeake: 5,371 cases, 500 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+41 cases. +1 hospitalized)

Franklin 521 cases, 26 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 368 cases, 18 hospitalized, 3 deaths (no change)

Hampton: 2,313 cases, 104 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+24 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 911 cases, 49 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+5 cases)

James City County: 1,020 cases, 71 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+2 cases)

Mathews: 143 cases, 12 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 3,447 cases, 123 hospitalized, 51 deaths (+17 cases)

Norfolk: 5,805 cases 423 hospitalized, 86 deaths (+28 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 327 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 111 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 2,952 cases, 339 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+9 cases)

Southampton: 943 cases, 29 hospitalized, 38 deaths (no change)

Suffolk: 2,437 cases, 145 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+9 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 8,864 cases, 469 hospitalized, 111 deaths (+54 cases, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 244 cases, 14 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+1 case)

York: 718 cases, 23 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+5 cases)

Key local metrics

198 new cases, trending up but still mostly steady

3 new deaths, deaths down from earlier in pandemic, steady overall

19 new current hospitalizations (215 total), steady overall

Percent of positive tests: 4.9%, rising but overall steady

Positivity rates

Chesapeake — 6.9% — trending up

Eastern Shore — 3.8% — steady overall but a slight increase recently

Hampton — 4.7% — mostly steady overall

Norfolk — 5.1% — mostly steady overall

Peninsula — 3.7% — mostly steady overall

Portsmouth — 4.7% — mostly steady overall

Virginia Beach — 6.6% — trending up

Western Tidewater — 4% — trending down

Latest Posts: