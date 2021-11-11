Virginia Nov. 11 COVID-19 update: 1,588 new cases, hospitalizations drop to 854

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to an analysis by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in JAMA Pediatrics, most children with a serious inflammatory illness linked to the coronavirus had initial COVID-19 infections with no symptoms or only mild ones, new U.S. research shows. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday, with 1,588 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The Commonwealth is currently reporting a 7-day moving average of 1,138 new cases – the lowest since July 29.

The test positivity rate currently stands at 5.5%.

854 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – a decrease of 23 people since yesterday. 25% of those hospitalized are in the ICU, while 15% are on a ventilator.

The 7-day moving average of hospitalizations currently stands at 858 – the lowest since August 13.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 14,294 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 33 deaths reported since yesterday.

The overwhelming majority of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be in unvaccinated people, VDH data shows. As of October 30, 0.9% of fully vaccinated Virginians have developed COVID-19, 0.033% have been hospitalized, and 0.0112% have died.

VDH is also now reporting the number of third dose/booster shots being administered on its vaccine page.

State Metrics:

New cases: + 1,588 (941,371 total )

1,588 ) New deaths: +33 ( 14,294 total )

) Current hospitalizations: -23 (854 total)

Percent of positive tests: 5.5%

Vaccine doses administered: 11,900,269 percent of population with at least one dose: 71.2% (6,075,399) percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 84.5% percent of population fully vaccinated: 63.5% (5,418,854) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 75.5%



Local Cases:

Accomack: 4,127 cases, 316 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+3 cases)

Chesapeake: 29,159 cases, 1315 hospitalized, 365 deaths (+31 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,652 cases, 76 hospitalized, 44 deaths (+3 cases)

Gloucester: 3,908 cases, 92 hospitalized, 79 deaths (+8 cases, +1 death)

Hampton: 15,242 cases, 698 hospitalized, 241 deaths (+17 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 4,535 cases, 228 hospitalized, 89 deaths (+5 cases)

James City County: 7,163 cases, 256 hospitalized, 94 deaths (+14 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 900 cases, 28 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+2 cases)

Newport News: 20,843 cases, 794 hospitalized, 303 deaths (+17 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 24,702 cases, 1,527 hospitalized, 346 deaths (+20 cases, +1 death)

Northampton: 1,161 cases, 103 hospitalized, 46 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 1,357 cases, 37 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+2 cases)

Portsmouth: 12,822 cases, 904 hospitalized, 246 deaths (+9 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,409 cases, 87 hospitalized, 67 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 11,064 cases, 709 hospitalized, 241 deaths (+9 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 50,312 cases, 2,634 hospitalized, 562 deaths (+67 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 1,180 cases, 36 hospitalized, 13 deaths (-2 cases, -2 hospitalized)

York: 5,581 cases, 131 hospitalized, 82 deaths (+5 cases, +1 death)