Virginia Nov. 10 COVID-19 update: 1,435 new cases, 13 new deaths; Gov. Northam to hold briefing Tuesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,435 new cases of coronavirus across the commonwealth in its November 10 update. That brings the total number of cases (confirmed and probable) to 194,912.

They also reported 13 additional deaths, bringing the total deaths to 3,726 in Virginia. One of the deaths was reported in Norfolk.

The current number of hospitalizations in Virginia is 1,174, up 47 COVID-19 patients from the day prior, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association data. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,716 COVID patients have been released from Virginia hospitals.

Governor Northam will hold a briefing with COVID-19 updates for the commonwealth Tuesday at 1 p.m. You can watch it live on WAVY News 10 and right here on WAVY.com and in our app.

Here is the latest cumulative count for the WAVY viewing area:

Accomack 1,241 cases, 101 hospitalized, 19 deaths (no change)

Chesapeake: 5,330 cases, 499 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+29 cases)

Franklin: 520 cases, 26 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 368 cases, 18 hospitalized, 3 deaths (no change)

Hampton: 2,289 cases, 101 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+11 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 906 cases, 49 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)

James City County: 1,018 cases, 71 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 143 cases, 12 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 3,430 cases, 123 hospitalized, 51 deaths (+24 cases)

Norfolk: 5,777 cases, 422 hospitalized, 86 deaths (+49 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 327 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 110 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 2,943 cases, 339 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+13 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Southampton: 943 cases, 29 hospitalized, 38 deaths (no change)

Suffolk: 2,428 cases, 143 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+6 cases)

Virginia Beach: 8,810 cases, 469 hospitalized, 112 deaths (+73 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 243 cases, 14 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+3 cases)

York: 713 cases, 23 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+3 cases)

