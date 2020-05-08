Virginia, NC receive millions to support coronavirus testing

NATIONAL (WAVY) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has announced that healthcare facilities in Virginia and North Carolina will receive nearly $21 million in funds to help with expanding the capacity for coronavirus testing.
As of May 7, the Health Resources and Services Administration website shows that 26 Virginia healthcare centers will receive a total of $7,961,099 in relief funding. Additionally, 39 health centers in North Carolina will receive a total of $12,991,866.
Of the Virginia allotment, Hampton Roads facilities include the Peninsula Institute for Community Health in Newport News and the Portsmouth Community Health Center which are receiving $405,559 and $291,424, respectively.
The funding is to expand the range of testing and testing-related activities, including purchasing personal protective equipment; training for staff, outreach, procurement and administration of tests; and laboratory services.
This also includes the process involved with notifying identified contacts of infected health center patients of their exposure to COVID-19 and the expansion of walk-up or drive-up testing capabilities.
The awards are expected to help hospitals that have high-coronavirus patient admissions and other rural facilities. The full list of allocated funds by state can be read online.
