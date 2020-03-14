1  of  2
Virginia Natural Gas suspends service disconnections for nonpayment amid virus outbreak

Coronavirus

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Natural Gas has suspended service disconnections for non-payment.

The suspension covers both residential and commercial customers.

“We understand that the services we provide are critical to our customers’ health and well-being,” said Jim Kibler, president of VNG. “As we face the growing impact of COVID-19 together, we want to ensure that every family and company in our community has the fuel they need to continue heating their homes, cooking their food, taking warm showers and running their businesses.”

VNG officials have also recommended tools and programs to help customers control their energy bills with the Budget Payment Plan and the Energy Efficiency Program.

The recent announcement from VNG comes hours after several utility companies stepped up to the plate to help residents amid the coronavirus outbreak.

