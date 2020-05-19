Virginia Natural Gas helping curb meal insecurity with drive-thru food drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local gas company is stepping up to collect donations for local food banks in wake of the coronavirus in southeastern Virginia.

Virginia Natural Gasis hosting a food drive in a drive-thru fashion in order to make donations to local food banks. Organizations that would benefit include the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore and the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

The group said there’s an uptick of food insecurity in their service areas and hopes to curb further escalation with the donations. In order to collect as many food items as possible, two separates drive locations will be in place Thursday, May 21 on National Red Nose Day.

Virginia Beach: 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at 544 S. Independence Boulevard

Newport News: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 746 Diligence Drive

Local community members are invited to volunteer at the drive or swing by to drop off non-perishable food items. If you decide to volunteer with employees, you are asked to provide your own personal protective gear.

If you would like to make a donation, Virginia Natural Gas is asking donors to place goods in the trunk so volunteers can access it with limited contact.

Local food banks are requesting non-perishable food items such as peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, fruit juice, pasta sauce, and boxed meals. Donations of cereal, pasta, oatmeal and rice, as well as baby products and personal hygiene items will also be accepted.

VNG will host the drive rain-or-shine.

