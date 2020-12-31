Virginia National Guard receives first round of COVID-19 vaccinations

Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald Howell receives a COVID-19 vaccination from Sgt. Anna Carter Dec. 31, 2020, at Fort Pickett, Virginia. Howell is the command sergeant major for Maneuver Training Center Fort Pickett, and Carter is a medic assigned to Charlie Company, 429th Brigade Support Battalion, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. Members of the Virginia National Guard are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the national rollout established by the Department of Defense and National Guard Bureau. Distribution of the vaccine will be in accordance with guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, Department of Defense and National Guard Bureau. (U.S. National Guard photo by Cotton Puryear)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Members of the Virginia National Guard (VNG) began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.

“Each individual service member will decide whether they will receive the COVID-19 vaccination,” said Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the Adjutant General of Virginia. “We encourage Virginia National Guard personnel to discuss their options with their loved ones and health care professionals.”

Personnel interested in receiving the vaccine will be notified when and where to get vaccinated after they let their chain of command know their preference.

As part of the national rollout established by the Department of Defense and National Guard Bureau, the vaccine will be administered in three phases.

Phase 1: Priority goes to personnel conducting COVID-19 testing, emergency services, and public safety personnel such a medical, police, security and firefighters, essential personnel conducting maintenance operations, and senior leaders.

Phase 2: Priority goes to personnel preparing to mobilize and all other essential personnel.

Phase 3: Priority goes to all other healthy service members and civilian employees.

“This is an important, anticipated, and much-welcomed chapter in our collective fight against COVID-19, and it is a huge positive the Virginia National Guard has been offered these vaccines early in the overall national rollout of vaccines,” said Col. Robert C. Mancini, the VNG state surgeon.

“These vaccines provide 90-plus percent protection against COVID-19 infections, and this is much higher than any other tool available to us. I am confident the benefits of the vaccines far outweigh any potential risks, and I plan to receive it as soon as it is my turn.”

Mancini offered the following information on the vaccine and the VNG:

The VNG has been designated to receive the Moderna vaccine. Both vaccines are a two-shot series, and both shots need to be of the same vaccine. The Moderna vaccine shots are spaced four weeks apart.

There is no live virus, weakened virus, or dead virus in either vaccine, so it is not possible to “catch” or transmit COVID-19 by getting vaccinated, and there is no risk to any family members.

These vaccines contain messenger RNA, specifically a short strand of mRNA, that codes for proteins in the surface spikes. The vaccine works by delivering these short strands of mRNA into host human cells, and the cells then make spike proteins. The proteins made by our own cells then elicit an immune response.

The mRNA strands are fragile and become destroyed by human cells, leaving no permanent trace and are not incorporated into the human genome.

Since no pregnant or breastfeeding people were included in the studies, an abundance of caution on DoD’s part leads to the recommendation that pregnant or breastfeeding people not be vaccinated.

Mancini said that reactions such as aches at the injection site and fatigue can happen, similar to other shots.

Even if you have already tested positive for COVID-19, it is still recommended to receive the vaccine to decrease the risk of contracting it again since re-infections can and have happened, he said.

Before receiving the vaccine, a service member should be free of any COVID-19 or cold-like symptoms for two weeks.

He also says that service members should wait at least two weeks after getting their COVID-19 shot before getting any other type of vaccine as it is not known how the COVID-19 vaccine reacts with other shots.

Mancini reminds the community that it will take months before a large percent of the population is vaccinated and it is important to still wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

According to a statement released by the VNG, since April, about 120 soldiers and airmen are currently providing COVID-19 support, including testing sample collection and personal protective equipment fit testing and training.

Guard personnel have collected over 146,000 samples at sites across the state, fitted over 4,000 people for N95 respirator masks, and trained hundreds to conduct fit testings for their own organizations.

The VNG has also provided support to local food banks helping to distribute nearly 1,350,000 pounds of food.

Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald Howell receives a COVID-19 vaccination from Sgt. Anna Carter Dec. 31, 2020, at Fort Pickett, Virginia. Howell is the command sergeant major for Maneuver Training Center Fort Pickett, and Carter is a medic assigned to Charlie Company, 429th Brigade Support Battalion, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. Members of the Virginia National Guard are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the national rollout established by the Department of Defense and National Guard Bureau. Distribution of the vaccine will be in accordance with guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, Department of Defense and National Guard Bureau. (U.S. National Guard photo by Cotton Puryear)

Danny Clary receives a COVID-19 vaccination from Staff Sgt. Jennifer McCauley Dec. 31, 2020, at Fort Pickett, Virginia. Clary is the assistant fire chief for the Maneuver Training Center Fort Pickett Fire Department, and McCauley is a medic assigned to the Virginia National Guard Medical Command. Members of the Virginia National Guard are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the national rollout established by the Department of Defense and National Guard Bureau. Distribution of the vaccine will be in accordance with guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, Department of Defense and National Guard Bureau. (U.S. National Guard photo by Cotton Puryear)

Bobbie Rae receives a COVID-19 vaccination from Col. Brenda Ruhrer Dec. 31, 2020, at Fort Pickett, Virginia. Rae is the Virginia National Guard state occupational health nurse and Ruhrer is the deputy commander for clinical services for the VNG Medical Command. Members of the Virginia National Guard are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the national rollout established by the Department of Defense and National Guard Bureau. Distribution of the vaccine will be in accordance with guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, Department of Defense and National Guard Bureau. (U.S. National Guard photo by Cotton Puryear)

Capt. Wilifred Hale receives a COVID-19 vaccination from Sgt. Anna Carter Dec. 31, 2020, at Fort Pickett, Virginia. Hale is currently serving as the administrative officer in charge of the task force of Virginia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen conducting COVID-19 testing across the state, and Carter is a medic assigned to Charlie Company, 429th Brigade Support Battalion, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. Members of the Virginia National Guard are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the national rollout established by the Department of Defense and National Guard Bureau. Distribution of the vaccine will be in accordance with guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, Department of Defense and National Guard Bureau. (U.S. National Guard photo by Cotton Puryear)

