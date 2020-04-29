Virginia National Guard has more than 530 personnel ready or working on COVID-19 response

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia National Guard has more than 530 personnel working or ready to support the COVID-19 response in Virginia.
The National Guard says they are helping planning teams and assisting with logistics support for several Virginia Department of Emergency Management regions.
They are also staged and ready at certain locations across the state to help with testing, personal protection equipment training and commodity distribution, the National Guard wrote in a news release Wednesday.
Virginia’s National Guard was activated March 12 after an emergency declaration. The activation allows personnel to help COVID-19 response missions — but does not mean the personnel will “local people in their homes,” the National Guard has said.
Members of the National Guard assigned to the Richmond-based 34th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-Yield Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package are also helping teach how to properly use personal protective equipment and take samples for COVID-19 when given test kits.
“I am extremely proud of the great work from our personnel supporting Virginia’s COVID-19 response, and I know we are putting their skills, experience and knowledge to good work where it is making a difference,” said Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the adjutant general of Virginia. “We are now posturing forces to be able to provide additional capabilities to help our fellow Virginians, and we will continue to work with our state agency partners to make sure any support we can provide will be ready when it is needed.”
