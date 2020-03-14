Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art to close amid COVID-19 concerns

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) will close to the public for the rest of the month to ensure the safety and health of its visitors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials say the closure will affect all museum activities, including exhibitions, tours, public programming, studio school classes and private events that utilize the facility.

Administrative offices for the museum will remain open and staff is encouraged to work from home.

Executive Director, Cary Ryan says, “We will continue to monitor the news and closely track information and advice from the CDC, WHO as well as state and federal authorities. We are also in constant contact with other area non-profits and our city government.”

A tentative reopening for the museum is scheduled for Wednesday, April 1.

For more information visit the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art’s website.