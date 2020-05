Virginia May 9 COVID-19 update: 812 confirmed cases with 15 new deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting an additional 812 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 15 deaths for Saturday, May 9.

As of Saturday morning, state health officials reported 854 cases of COVID-19 to an overall number of 23,196. Of the 854 cases reported, 812 have been confirmed by testing. Another 42 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Saturday More than 150,000 Virginians have been tested for the virus. The death toll is now at 827.

Latest COVID-19 cases in the Tidewater area

Chesapeake: 325 cases, 68 hospitalized, 9 deaths​ (+9 new cases from Friday)

Franklin: 25 cases, 3 hospitalized, 1 deaths​ (+2 cases)

Gloucester: 27 cases, 7 hospitalized, 1 death​ (no increases)

Hampton: 138 cases, 29 hospitalized, 3 death​s (+3 cases, +1 hospitalization)

Isle of Wight: 103 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths​ (+3 cases)

James City County: 169 cases, 52 hospitalized, 15 deaths​ (+no increases)

Mathews: 5 cases, 1 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 152 cases, 36 hospitalized, 10 deaths​ (+8 cases, +1 hospitalization)

Norfolk: 290 cases, 50 hospitalized, 5 deaths​ (+16 cases)

Northampton: 159 cases 9 hospitalized, 5 deaths​ (+10 cases)

Poquoson: 7 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death​s (no increases)

Portsmouth: 202 cases, 38 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+8 cases, +1 hospitalization)

Southampton: 131 cases, 3 hospitalized, 1 death​ (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 215 cases, 39 hospitalized, 19 deaths​ (+6 cases)

Virginia Beach: 478 cases, 85 hospitalized, 17 deaths​ (+9 cases, +1 hospitalization)

Williamsburg: 31 cases, 8 hospitalized, 2 death​s (no increases)

York: 55 cases, 8 hospitalized, 2 death​s (no increases)

Current hospitalizations dipped slightly on Saturday to 1,593 with 367 people in ICUs and 198 on ventilators, per Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association Data,

VDH is also now sharing the number of cases per zip code, and COVID-19 projection models, such as one from the University of Virginia, that it’s using to gauge progress.

This article will be updated. To see more local data from VDH, click here, and click on the “Locality” tab.

