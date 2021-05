Virginia May 8 COVID-19 update: 779 new cases reported, 11 deaths

(WAVY) — Coronavirus numbers in Virginia continue to trend in a positive direction as we close out another week.

This week, Gov. Ralph Northam said Virginia would lift all coronavirus measures, besides the mask mandate, on June 15 if things continue to improve. He said he’d reevaluate the wearing of masks around that time.

As of Saturday, VDH data shows 8,149,325 total doses have been administered, and 34.3% of people are fully vaccinated. 46.5% of Virginians have at least one dose.

Statewide numbers

New cases: (+779, 666,111 total)

New deaths (+11, 10,885 total)

Testing (4.5% 7-day average of positive tests)

Doses administered (8,149,325 total doses, 2,929,835 fully vaccinated, 46.5% with at least one dose, 34.3% fully vaccinated)

Local numbers

Total Cases 666,111

Total Hospitalizations 28,876

Total deaths 10,885

News cases 779

Accomack: 2,823 cases, 207 hospitalized 41 deaths (+2 cases)

Chesapeake: 20,810 cases, 987 hospitalized, 292 deaths (+15 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,130 cases, 55 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+2 cases)

Gloucester: 2,190 cases, 60 hospitalized, 48 deaths (no changes)

Hampton: 10,400 cases, 362 hospitalized, 176 deaths (+24 cases, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 3,134 cases, 148 hospitalized, 68 deaths (+4 hospitalized)

James City County: 4,583 cases, 149 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 597 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 13,884 cases, 431 hospitalized, 224 deaths (+23 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 17,543 cases, 982 hospitalized, 256 deaths (+22 cases, +5 hospitalized

)Northampton: 805 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths (no changes)

Poquoson: 873 cases, 22 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+1 hospitalized)

Portsmouth: 9,012 cases, 669 hospitalized, 191 deaths (+9 cases)

Southampton: 1,972 cases, 54 hospitalized, 56 deaths (-3 cases)

Suffolk: 7,878 cases, 437 hospitalized, 187 deaths (+8 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 35,709 cases, 1,595 hospitalized, 393 deaths (+36 cases, +5 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 764 cases, 27 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+1 death)

York: 3,723 cases, 68 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+3 cases)

Additional information from the Virginia Department of Health website can be found here.

