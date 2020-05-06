Virginia May 6 COVID-19 update: Va. health dept. website having issues; VHHA reports nearly 100 new hospitalizations

FILE – In this March 3, 2020, file photo, Hawaii state Department of Health microbiologist Mark Nagata demonstrates the process for testing a sample for coronavirus at the department’s laboratory in Pearl City, Hawaii. An Associated Press analysis shows that some of the least-populated states, such as Hawaii, with relatively few coronavirus cases received an out-sized proportion of the $150 billion in federal money that was designed to address virus-related expenses. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 data for Wednesday has been delayed due to a technical error.

“The overnight process to compile all of the investigation and laboratory report data experienced a technical error that has resulted in information being unavailable for reporting. VDH is working to resolve the error, and will update information as soon as possible,” VDH’s website shows.

The website is usually updated every morning by 10 a.m. It’s unclear when the new data for Wednesday will appear.

Related: Sentara to allow hospital visitors for non-coronavirus patients starting Thursday

Related: Virginia May 5 COVID-19 update: Va. passes 20,000 cases, 700 deaths; 60 new cases, 6 new deaths in Tidewater

While the VDH data is unavailable, hospitalization data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association was released Wednesday morning.

COVID-19 hospitalizations up by nearly 100 from Tuesday

Current hospitalizations statewide due to COVID-19 jumped by nearly 100 patients in a day, per Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data. 1,594 people are currently hospitalized on Wednesday, May 6. VHHA was reporting 1,496 hospitalizations on Tuesday.

396 people are in ICUs and 192 are on ventilators.

Meanwhile Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to hold a coronavirus press conference at 2 p..m. today. WAVY will carry the press conference on-air, online and on Facebook.