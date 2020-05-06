Virginia May 6 COVID-19 update: Va. health dept. website having issues; VHHA reports nearly 100 new hospitalizations

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 data for Wednesday has been delayed due to a technical error.
“The overnight process to compile all of the investigation and laboratory report data experienced a technical error that has resulted in information being unavailable for reporting. VDH is working to resolve the error, and will update information as soon as possible,” VDH’s website shows.
The website is usually updated every morning by 10 a.m. It’s unclear when the new data for Wednesday will appear.
Related: Sentara to allow hospital visitors for non-coronavirus patients starting Thursday
Related: Virginia May 5 COVID-19 update: Va. passes 20,000 cases, 700 deaths; 60 new cases, 6 new deaths in Tidewater
While the VDH data is unavailable, hospitalization data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association was released Wednesday morning.
COVID-19 hospitalizations up by nearly 100 from Tuesday
Current hospitalizations statewide due to COVID-19 jumped by nearly 100 patients in a day, per Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data. 1,594 people are currently hospitalized on Wednesday, May 6. VHHA was reporting 1,496 hospitalizations on Tuesday.
396 people are in ICUs and 192 are on ventilators.
Meanwhile Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to hold a coronavirus press conference at 2 p..m. today. WAVY will carry the press conference on-air, online and on Facebook.