Virginia May 6 COVID-19 update: 46% of Virginians now have at least one vaccine shot, cases down to about 850 per day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s coronavirus metrics are continuing to show signs of improvement despite a slight decrease in overall vaccinations recently.

Virginia’s averaging just over 850 new cases per day and its test positivity rate is now down to 4.4% overall. Hospitalizations are also dropping, at 847 patients. And deaths have dropped dramatically compared to the winter, but about 16 deaths are still being reported daily.

“The vaccines are working,” Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday.

Demand for vaccines has dipped slightly, but officials say they’re working on outreach, particularly for vulnerable communities.

“I will say that we went from 40% minority population to now 66% minority population because of the outreach in the Hampton Roads area,” said Auvergene Larry, deputy site manager at Norfolk’s FEMA site.

Gov. Ralph Northam will talk about trends, demand for vaccines and vaccines for children in today’s press conference. You can watch live here.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +856 , 664,394 total)

, 664,394 total) New deaths ( +17, 10,861 total)

10,861 total) Current hospitalizations ( -49 patients , 847 total)

, 847 total) Testing ( 4.4% 7-day average of positive tests )

) Doses administered ( 6,549,140 total doses, 66,343 per day on average , 2,840,635 fully vaccinated, 45.9% with at least one dose , 33.3% fully vaccinated

, , Doses distributed (7,934,615 total), 82.5% of doses received have been administered

Local cases