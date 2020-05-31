Virginia May 31 COVID-19 update: 970 confirmed cases with 5 deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting an additional 970 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 5 deaths related to the virus.
As of Sunday morning, May 31, Virginia has an overall number of 44,607 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 996 cases reported from Saturday, 970 have been confirmed by testing. Another 26 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.
Here’s the latest local numbers for Tidewater:
Accomack: 909 cases, 48 hospitalized, 12 deaths
Chesapeake: 521 cases, 87 hospitalized, 15 deaths
Franklin: 42 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 death
Gloucester: 31 cases, 8 hospitalized, 1 death
Hampton: 207 cases, 30 hospitalized, 3 deaths
Isle of Wight: 128 cases, 12 hospitalized, 3 deaths
James City County: 205 cases, 54 hospitalized, 15 deaths
Mathews: 5 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths,
Newport News: 273 cases, 40 hospitalized, 10 deaths
Norfolk: 503 cases, 69 hospitalized, 6 deaths
Northampton: 237 cases, 28 hospitalized, 23 deaths
Poquoson: 8 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death
Portsmouth: 308 cases, 44 hospitalized, 11 deaths
Southampton: 147 cases, 6 hospitalized, 2 deaths
Suffolk: 315 cases, 50 hospitalized, 32 deaths
Virginia Beach: 708 cases, 94 hospitalized, 23 deaths
Williamsburg: 44 cases, 10 hospitalized, 4 deaths
York: 74 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 deaths
VDH officials say they will begin reporting test encounter data using a tiered approach.
Beginning Saturday, May 30, if a test record is missing a patient address ZIP Code, the ordering provider’s ZIP Code will be used. If neither ZIP Code for the patient or ordering provider is available, the testing laboratory’s ZIP Code will be used.
The new approach impact 37,362 test results that were previously not assigned a health district designation because incomplete patient address information was reported to VDH.
According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,458 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.
There are currently 958 residents in the state that currently in the ICU along with 196 patients on ventilators.
This article will be updated.
Latest Posts
- Virginia May 31 COVID-19 update: 970 confirmed cases with 5 deaths
- One man killed, another hurt in overnight shooting in Hampton
- ‘Healing VB: An Expressive Arts Project’ to heal and honor those lost in the mass shooting
- N.C. State Fire Marshal secures 10,000 masks for firefighters
- Deputy shot in Florida at car show; at least one other person shot