Virginia May 31 COVID-19 update: 970 confirmed cases with 5 deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting an additional 970 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 5 deaths related to the virus.

As of Sunday morning, May 31, Virginia has an overall number of 44,607 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 996 cases reported from Saturday, 970 have been confirmed by testing. Another 26 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Here’s the latest local numbers for Tidewater:

Accomack: 909 cases, 48 hospitalized, 12 deaths

Chesapeake: 521 cases, 87 hospitalized, 15 deaths

Franklin: 42 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 death

Gloucester: 31 cases, 8 hospitalized, 1 death

Hampton: 207 cases, 30 hospitalized, 3 deaths

Isle of Wight: 128 cases, 12 hospitalized, 3 deaths

James City County: 205 cases, 54 hospitalized, 15 deaths

Mathews: 5 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths,

Newport News: 273 cases, 40 hospitalized, 10 deaths

Norfolk: 503 cases, 69 hospitalized, 6 deaths

Northampton: 237 cases, 28 hospitalized, 23 deaths

Poquoson: 8 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death

Portsmouth: 308 cases, 44 hospitalized, 11 deaths

Southampton: 147 cases, 6 hospitalized, 2 deaths

Suffolk: 315 cases, 50 hospitalized, 32 deaths

Virginia Beach: 708 cases, 94 hospitalized, 23 deaths

Williamsburg: 44 cases, 10 hospitalized, 4 deaths

York: 74 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 deaths

VDH officials say they will begin reporting test encounter data using a tiered approach.

Beginning Saturday, May 30, if a test record is missing a patient address ZIP Code, the ordering provider’s ZIP Code will be used. If neither ZIP Code for the patient or ordering provider is available, the testing laboratory’s ZIP Code will be used.

The new approach impact 37,362 test results that were previously not assigned a health district designation because incomplete patient address information was reported to VDH.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,458 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

There are currently 958 residents in the state that currently in the ICU along with 196 patients on ventilators.

This article will be updated.

