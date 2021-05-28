Virginia May 28 COVID-19 update: 7-day moving average of new cases declines, restrictions lifted

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.
Daily cases in the state are slightly up from yesterday with 404 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. VDH is reporting a 7-day moving average of 361 cases, which is less than half from the beginning of April.
This all comes as most of Virginia’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions are lifted as of 12 a.m. on Friday. The universal mask mandate was lifted two weeks ago, following updated guidance from the CDC.
514 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19. 25% of those are in the ICU, while 15% are currently on a ventilator.
Overall, the state has reported 674,843 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 2.6%.
As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 11,156 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.
State Metrics:
- New cases: +404 (674,843 total)
- New deaths: +4 (11,156 total)
- Current hospitalizations: +0 patients (514 currently)
- Percent of positive tests: 2.6%
- Vaccine doses administered: 8,082,422
- percent of population with at least one dose: 54.2% (4,624,468)
- percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 66.4%
- percent of population fully vaccinated: 43.7% (3,725,888)
- percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 43.7%
Local Cases:
- Accomack: 2,856 cases, 209 hospitalized 42 deaths (+2 cases)
- Chesapeake: 21,071 cases, 1016 hospitalized, 298 deaths (+9 cases)
- Franklin: 1,134 cases, 55 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+1 case)
- Gloucester: 2,245 cases, 62 hospitalized, 49 deaths (-3 cases)
- Hampton: 10,596 cases, 397 hospitalized, 178 deaths (+21 cases)
- Isle of Wight: 3,161 cases, 150 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+1 cases)
- James City County: 4,633 cases, 158 hospitalized, 72 deaths (-2 cases)
- Mathews: 599 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (-1 case)
- Newport News: 14,191 cases, 462 hospitalized, 229 deaths (+18 cases, +2 hospitalized)
- Norfolk: 17,858 cases, 1015 hospitalized, 262 deaths (+16 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)
- Northampton: 807 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths (-1 case)
- Poquoson: 889 cases, 22 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+2 cases)
- Portsmouth: 9,123 cases, 678 hospitalized, 199 deaths (+7 cases)
- Southampton: 1,983 cases, 57 hospitalized, 56 deaths (no change)
- Suffolk: 7,970 cases, 455 hospitalized, 191 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- Virginia Beach: 36,137 cases, 1,657 hospitalized, 406 deaths (+31 cases, +2 hospitalized)
- Williamsburg: 770 cases, 28 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+1 case)
- York: 3,774 cases, 71 hospitalized, 54 deaths (no change)