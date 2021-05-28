Virginia May 28 COVID-19 update: 7-day moving average of new cases declines, restrictions lifted

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to an analysis by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in JAMA Pediatrics, most children with a serious inflammatory illness linked to the coronavirus had initial COVID-19 infections with no symptoms or only mild ones, new U.S. research shows. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are slightly up from yesterday with 404 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. VDH is reporting a 7-day moving average of 361 cases, which is less than half from the beginning of April.

This all comes as most of Virginia’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions are lifted as of 12 a.m. on Friday. The universal mask mandate was lifted two weeks ago, following updated guidance from the CDC.

514 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19. 25% of those are in the ICU, while 15% are currently on a ventilator.

Overall, the state has reported 674,843 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 2.6%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 11,156 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

State Metrics:

  • New cases: +404 (674,843 total)
  • New deaths: +4 (11,156 total)
  • Current hospitalizations: +0 patients (514 currently)
  • Percent of positive tests: 2.6%
  • Vaccine doses administered: 8,082,422
    • percent of population with at least one dose: 54.2% (4,624,468)
      • percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 66.4%
    • percent of population fully vaccinated: 43.7% (3,725,888)
      • percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 43.7%
Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Local Cases:

  • Accomack: 2,856 cases, 209 hospitalized 42 deaths (+2 cases)
  • Chesapeake: 21,071 cases, 1016 hospitalized, 298 deaths (+9 cases)
  • Franklin: 1,134 cases, 55 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+1 case)
  • Gloucester: 2,245 cases, 62 hospitalized, 49 deaths (-3 cases)
  • Hampton: 10,596 cases, 397 hospitalized, 178 deaths (+21 cases)
  • Isle of Wight: 3,161 cases, 150 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+1 cases)
  • James City County: 4,633 cases, 158 hospitalized, 72 deaths (-2 cases)
  • Mathews: 599 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (-1 case)
  • Newport News: 14,191 cases, 462 hospitalized, 229 deaths (+18 cases, +2 hospitalized)
  • Norfolk: 17,858 cases, 1015 hospitalized, 262 deaths (+16 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)
  • Northampton: 807 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths (-1 case)
  • Poquoson: 889 cases, 22 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+2 cases)
  • Portsmouth: 9,123 cases, 678 hospitalized, 199 deaths   (+7 cases)
  • Southampton: 1,983 cases, 57 hospitalized, 56 deaths (no change)
  • Suffolk: 7,970 cases, 455 hospitalized, 191 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized)
  • Virginia Beach: 36,137 cases, 1,657 hospitalized, 406 deaths (+31 cases, +2 hospitalized)
  • Williamsburg: 770 cases, 28 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+1 case)
  • York: 3,774 cases, 71 hospitalized, 54 deaths (no change)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10