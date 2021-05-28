Virginia May 28 COVID-19 update: 7-day moving average of new cases declines, restrictions lifted

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to an analysis by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in JAMA Pediatrics, most children with a serious inflammatory illness linked to the coronavirus had initial COVID-19 infections with no symptoms or only mild ones, new U.S. research shows. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are slightly up from yesterday with 404 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. VDH is reporting a 7-day moving average of 361 cases, which is less than half from the beginning of April.

This all comes as most of Virginia’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions are lifted as of 12 a.m. on Friday. The universal mask mandate was lifted two weeks ago, following updated guidance from the CDC.

514 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19. 25% of those are in the ICU, while 15% are currently on a ventilator.

Overall, the state has reported 674,843 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 2.6%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 11,156 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

State Metrics:

New cases: + 404 (674,843 total )

404 ) New deaths: + 4 ( 11,156 total )

4 ( ) Current hospitalizations: +0 patients (514 currently)

Percent of positive tests: 2.6%

Vaccine doses administered: 8,082,422 percent of population with at least one dose: 54.2% (4,624,468) percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 66.4% percent of population fully vaccinated: 43.7% (3,725,888) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 43.7%



Local Cases: