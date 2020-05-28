Virginia May 28 COVID-19 update: 57 new deaths reported statewide, highest per day increase by far

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported by far its highest one day increase in COVID-19 deaths on Thursday with 57, just a day after reporting a then single day high of 45.

The 7-day average of deaths reported daily (34.1) has now passed the previous high reported May 8 (33) by the Virginia Department of Health.

23 of those deaths were reported in Northern Virginia, with 34 in the rest of the state, a striking difference from recent trends that had Northern Virginia with the majority of deaths per day.

3 deaths were reported in Tidewater, with 2 more in Northampton County on the Eastern Shore and 1 in Williamsburg.

Northampton has reported 4 of its 20 deaths this week, and 15 of 20 in the last two weeks.

Daily cases rose slightly with 1,152 on Thursday, from Wednesday’s number of 907. Hundreds of new cases have now been reported since a week after most of Virginia reopened on May 15.

The whole state will be in phase 1 starting Friday, May 29, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday. It’s unclear when the state will move to phase 2.

Here are the latest numbers for Tidewater:

Accomack: 807 cases, 42 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+37 cases)

Chesapeake: 481 cases, 86 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+9 cases, +1 hospitalization)

Franklin: 41 cases, 3 hospitalized, 1 death (+2 cases, +1 hospitalization)

Gloucester: 30 cases, 7 hospitalized, 1 death (no new cases)

Hampton: 190 cases, 30 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+7 cases)

Isle of Wight: 126 cases, 11 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+1 case)

James City County: 202 cases, 54 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalization)

Mathews: 5 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths, (no new cases)

Newport News: 257 cases, 38 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+3 cases)

Norfolk: 452 cases, 62 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+1 case)

Northampton: 227 cases 23 hospitalized, 20 deaths (+2 cases, +2 deaths)

Poquoson: 7 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death (no new cases)

Portsmouth: 284 cases, 42 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalization)

Southampton: 146 cases, 6 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 308 cases, 46 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no new cases)

Virginia Beach: 662 cases, 91 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+16 cases, +1 hospitalization)

Williamsburg: 44 cases, 10 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalization, +1 death)

York: 72 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+1 case)

This article is breaking and will be updated. For the latest information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.