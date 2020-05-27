Virginia May 27 COVID-19 update: Va. reports 45 new COVID-19 deaths, most per day so far

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, 45, as it passed 40,000 cumulative cases.

It comes just two days before the commonwealth implements a statewide mandate requiring Virginians 10 and older to wear face coverings while

1,281 Virginians have now died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, with 57% percent occurring in Virginia’s long-term care facilities. 77% of the deaths involved Virginians 70 and older.

37 of the 45 deaths (82%) reported Wednesday were in Northern Virginia, which has delayed its phase 1 reopening until at least May 28, though Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday that region leaders have spoken to him about the potential for reopening soon.

Many of Thursday’s cases were still likely people who contracted the coronavirus before Virginia’s May 15 reopening, with the onset of symptoms being on average 5-6 days, with some cases being up to 14 days. Add in testing lag and some cases could take at least 2 weeks to shows up on the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

Here’s VDH’s graph of cases by symptom onset:

3 deaths were reported in Tidewater — 2 on the Eastern Shore (1 in Accomack and 1 in Northampton) and 1 in Virginia Beach.

Here’s the latest case breakdown for Tidewater:

Accomack: 780 cases, 42 hospitalized, 12 deaths

Chesapeake: 472 cases, 85 hospitalized, 14 deaths

Franklin: 39 cases, 2 hospitalized, 1 death

Gloucester: 30 cases, 7 hospitalized, 1 death

Hampton: 183 cases, 30 hospitalized, 3 deaths

Isle of Wight: 125 cases, 11 hospitalized, 3 deaths

James City County: 200 cases, 55 hospitalized, 16 deaths

Mathews: 5 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths,

Newport News: 254 cases, 38 hospitalized, 10 deaths

Norfolk: 451 cases, 62 hospitalized, 6 deaths

Northampton: 225 cases 23 hospitalized, 18 deaths

Poquoson: 7 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death

Portsmouth: 282 cases, 41 hospitalized, 11 deaths

Southampton: 144 cases, 6 hospitalized, 2 deaths

Suffolk: 308 cases, 46 hospitalized, 31 deaths

Virginia Beach: 646 cases, 90 hospitalized, 22 deaths

Williamsburg: 43 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 deaths

York: 71 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 deaths

Quick takeaways:

Northampton, which has by far the highest per capita death rate in Virginia, reported another death Thursday to bring its total to 18. The county of approximately 12,000 people has nearly as many deaths as Virginia Beach (pop. 450K). It added 4 new cases on Wednesday.

Accomack reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, but many of its 510 chicken plant cases reported back on May 15 continue to be left out of its total case data. VDH had said manual data entry and employees from out of state in cases has slowed entry, but haven’t given updates on the progress of inserting the cases since.

Chesapeake was the only locality in Tidewater besides Accomack to add more than 10 cases, though its percentage of new cases continues to remain low. Tidewater as a region (beside the Eastern Shore) has seen relatively low increases in cases for at least two weeks.

This article is breaking. For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.