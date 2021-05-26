Virginia May 26 COVID-19 update: 7.9 million vaccine doses administered

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

Daily cases in the state are down from yesterday with 323 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Yesterday’s report showed a significant increase in the number of cases due to a disparity that came from a backlog of cases from a lab vendor, which goes back as far as April 2020.

527 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19. 29% of those are in the ICU, while 17% are currently on a ventilator.

Overall, the state has reported 674,082 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 2.7%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 11,143 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

State Metrics:

New cases: + 323 (674,082 total )

323 ) New deaths: + 6 ( 11,143 total )

6 ( ) Current hospitalizations: +7 patients (527 currently)

Percent of positive tests: 2.7%

Vaccine doses administered: 7,979,477 percent of population with at least one dose: 53.6% (4,576,622) percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 66.2% percent of population fully vaccinated: 43% (3,666,634) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 54.1%



Local Cases: