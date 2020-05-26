Virginia May 26 COVID-19 update: 1,615 new cases, 28 new deaths reported; VDH attributes Monday spike to website maintenance

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia again reported its highest per day increase in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 1,615, breaking its record from the day prior (1,483).

The Virginia Department of Health also reported 28 new COVID-19 deaths after reporting 37 deaths on Monday.

Most of the new cases (981, 61%) continue to come from Northern Virginia, though the rest of the state did see a spike in cases (634) on Tuesday.

That spike, and the high statewide numbers the past two days, can likely be attributed to lag in reporting due to the holiday weekend. VDH also says it also performed performed maintenance on its disease reporting system on Sunday, leading to data reported during that time being added to the numbers for Monday, May 25.

VDH’s statement on the May 25 data

Remember recent high increases in cases can be attributed to increases in testing, which has steadily been trending up. Meanwhile the percent of positive cases is trending down. The statewide percentage is still around 14% as of Tuesday, with Northern Virginia’s positive rate down to about 20% from a peak of 35% around late April.

The rest of the state’s positive rate has remained around 10% since Monday, May 10.

It’s being nearly two weeks now since most of Virginia reopened under phase 1. Those who contracted the coronavirus that first weekend are likely now starting to see test results come in, due to the incubation period before symptoms start and delay in getting test results.

Hospitalizations

Meanwhile COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to trend down statewide, from 1,511 patients on Friday, May 15 (the beginning of phase 1 for most of Virginia) to 1,403 on Monday, May 26. Northern Virginia, which is still delaying phase 1, accounted for most of the decrease. Hospitalizations in the rest of the state have fluctuated between 750-800 in the time.

Deaths

The number of deaths statewide is trending back up, though mostly again due to Northern Virginia numbers:

Here are the latest numbers for Tidewater:

Accomack: 758 cases, 42 hospitalized, 11 deaths

Chesapeake: 459 cases, 84 hospitalized, 14 deaths

Franklin: 39 cases, 2 hospitalized, 1 death

Gloucester: 30 cases, 7 hospitalized, 1 death

Hampton: 183 cases, 30 hospitalized, 3 deaths

Isle of Wight: 125 cases, 11 hospitalized, 3 deaths

James City County: 200 cases, 55 hospitalized, 16 deaths

Mathews: 5 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 250 cases, 38 hospitalized, 10 deaths

Norfolk: 450 cases, 61 hospitalized, 6 deaths

Northampton: 221 cases 21 hospitalized, 17 deaths

Poquoson: 7 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death

Portsmouth: 281 cases, 40 hospitalized, 11 deaths

Southampton: 143 cases, 5 hospitalized, 2 deaths

Suffolk: 303 cases, 46 hospitalized, 31 deaths

Virginia Beach: 638 cases, 90 hospitalized, 23 deaths

Williamsburg: 43 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 deaths

York: 71 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 deaths

(Monday, May 25 cases can be found here)

Quick takeaways:

3 new deaths reported Tuesday were all in Virginia Beach, VDH data shows.

Accomack saw the highest increase locally with 27 new cases, following by Virginia Beach with 20. VDH still hasn’t added most of its 510 known chicken plant cases to the official data, nearly two weeks after the Eastern Shore health district announced the 510 cases.

Besides Accomack (27), Virginia Beach (20) and Norfolk (18), no other Tidewater locality reported more than 10 new cases on Tuesday.

Norfolk added 51 new cases in the last two days. It has the highest percent positive rate of the 7 cities (around 8%). Most of Tidewater is well a 10% positivity rate.

This article is breaking and will be updated.