Virginia May 25 COVID-19 update: 654 new cases reported, Va. just under 8 million vaccine doses administered

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported more than 600 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a day after reporting just 76.

Some of that disparity comes from a backlog of cases from a lab vendor, which goes back as far as April 2020, the Virginia Department of Health says. Locally that vendor served the Hampton, Peninsula and Three Rivers health districts.

For example, Newport News has been reporting less than 20 cases per day for about a month now, but reported 88 cases on Tuesday.

State metrics

New cases : ( + 654, 673,759 total ), 418 per day on average

: ( 654, ), 418 per day on average New deaths : ( + 21, 11,137 total ), 14 per day on average

: ( 21, ), 14 per day on average Current hospitalizations : (+17 patients, 520 currently)

: (+17 patients, 520 currently) Percent of positive tests : (2.8% on average)

: (2.8% on average) Vaccine doses administered: total doses administered: 7,938,377 percent of population with at least 1 dose: 53.4 (65.9% of adults 18-plus), percent of the population fully vaccinated: 42.7% (53.8% of adults 18-plus)

Hospitalizations did also increase slightly from Monday, but are overall trending down. Deaths went down significantly from the winter and have stayed down, around 14 per day on average now.

Virginia plans to lift all capacity and social distancing restrictions on May 28.

Local cases