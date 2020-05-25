Virginia May 25 COVID-19 update: 1,439 confirmed cases, highest one-day increase reported with 37 deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting an additional 1,483 cases of COVID-19 statewide on Memorial Day which is the highest one-day increase in the state.

As of Monday morning, May 25, Virginia has an overall number of 37,727 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 1,483 cases reported from Sunday, 1,439 have been confirmed by testing. Another 44 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

This is a stark contrast to Sunday who only saw less than 500 cases of COVID-19 reported from the day before.

VDH is also reporting 37 deaths related to the virus which brings the total to 1,208 statewide.

VDH is now breaking down the data between hard-hit Northern Virginia, the state’s main source of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, and the rest of the state, giving us a clearer picture of how the rest of the state is doing in comparison. Northern Virginia has delayed phase 1 until at least May 28 due to its high number of cases. Accomack County on the Eastern Shore and Richmond City have also delayed phase 1.

Here’s the latest local numbers for Tidewater:

Accomack: 731 cases, 41 hospitalized, 11 deaths

Chesapeake: 449 cases, 82 hospitalized, 14 deaths

Franklin: 39 cases, 2 hospitalized, 1 death

Gloucester: 30 cases, 7 hospitalized, 1 death

Hampton: 181 cases, 30 hospitalized, 3 deaths

Isle of Wight: 125 cases, 11 hospitalized, 3 deaths

James City County: 197 cases, 55 hospitalized, 16 deaths

Mathews: 5 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths,

Newport News: 245 cases, 38 hospitalized, 10 deaths

Norfolk: 402 cases, 61 hospitalized, 6 deaths

Northampton: 216 cases 21 hospitalized, 17 deaths

Poquoson: 7 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death

Portsmouth: 272 cases, 40 hospitalized, 11 deaths

Southampton: 143 cases, 5 hospitalized, 2 deaths

Suffolk: 300 cases, 46 hospitalized, 31 deaths

Virginia Beach: 618 cases, 90 hospitalized, 20 deaths

Williamsburg: 43 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 deaths

York: 69 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 deaths

Latest Posts