Virginia May 25 COVID-19 update: 1,439 confirmed cases, highest one-day increase reported with 37 deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting an additional 1,483 cases of COVID-19 statewide on Memorial Day which is the highest one-day increase in the state.
As of Monday morning, May 25, Virginia has an overall number of 37,727 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 1,483 cases reported from Sunday, 1,439 have been confirmed by testing. Another 44 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.
This is a stark contrast to Sunday who only saw less than 500 cases of COVID-19 reported from the day before.
VDH is also reporting 37 deaths related to the virus which brings the total to 1,208 statewide.
VDH is now breaking down the data between hard-hit Northern Virginia, the state’s main source of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, and the rest of the state, giving us a clearer picture of how the rest of the state is doing in comparison. Northern Virginia has delayed phase 1 until at least May 28 due to its high number of cases. Accomack County on the Eastern Shore and Richmond City have also delayed phase 1.
Here’s the latest local numbers for Tidewater:
Accomack: 731 cases, 41 hospitalized, 11 deaths
Chesapeake: 449 cases, 82 hospitalized, 14 deaths
Franklin: 39 cases, 2 hospitalized, 1 death
Gloucester: 30 cases, 7 hospitalized, 1 death
Hampton: 181 cases, 30 hospitalized, 3 deaths
Isle of Wight: 125 cases, 11 hospitalized, 3 deaths
James City County: 197 cases, 55 hospitalized, 16 deaths
Mathews: 5 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths,
Newport News: 245 cases, 38 hospitalized, 10 deaths
Norfolk: 402 cases, 61 hospitalized, 6 deaths
Northampton: 216 cases 21 hospitalized, 17 deaths
Poquoson: 7 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death
Portsmouth: 272 cases, 40 hospitalized, 11 deaths
Southampton: 143 cases, 5 hospitalized, 2 deaths
Suffolk: 300 cases, 46 hospitalized, 31 deaths
Virginia Beach: 618 cases, 90 hospitalized, 20 deaths
Williamsburg: 43 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 deaths
York: 69 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 deaths
Latest Posts
- Virginia May 25 COVID-19 update: 1,439 confirmed cases, highest one-day increase reported with 37 deaths
- Blog: A Cool May. A Cool Memorial Day!
- Virginia War Memorial to livestream Memorial Day ceremony; How to commemorate the day from home
- Social media videos show a lack of social distancing at Lake of the Ozarks
- At least 20 hikers still stranded at Devil’s Bathtub, rescue teams on scene