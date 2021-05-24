Virginia May 24 COVID-19 update: 76 new cases reported, Va. lift all capacity, distancing restrictions Friday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported just 76 new coronavirus cases on Monday, ahead of the commonwealth’s plan to lift all capacity and social distancing restrictions on May 28.

Virginia’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are also continuing to steadily drop, and are now just above 500 patients currently. The number of tests coming back positive for the virus is now under 3% and deaths due to the virus are down to 13 per day on average.

State metrics

New cases : ( + 76, 673,105 total ), 378 per day on average, lowest one-day increase since March 2020

: ( 76, ), 378 per day on average, lowest one-day increase since March 2020 New deaths : ( + 10, 11,116 total ), 13 per day on average

: ( 10, ), 13 per day on average Current hospitalizations : (-40 patients, 503 currently)

: (-40 patients, 503 currently) Percent of positive tests : (2.8% on average)

: (2.8% on average) Vaccine doses administered: total doses administered: 7,904,099, percent of population with at least 1 dose: 53.2% (65.7% of adults 18-plus), percent of the population fully vaccinated: 42.5% (53.5% of adults 18-plus)

Just under 66% of Virginian adults have at least one vaccine dose and 53.5% are fully vaccinated as of Monday, Virginia Department of Health data shows.

That 66% figure is just under President Biden’s goal of having at least 70% of adults vaccinated with their first vaccine dose by July 4. Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s vaccine coordinator, said the commonwealth isn’t considering cash incentives or other major spending to encourage people to get vaccinated, but smaller target incentives such as issuing state park passes or hunting and fishing licenses are being discussed.

Avula said state health leaders have turned their focus toward vaccinating the “younger demographic”: people ages 16-30. Data shows only around only 40% of these younger people have received their first shot.

“We’re focused on making it really convenient for young adults who aren’t necessarily against being vaccinated, but aren’t really compelled to go make an appointment or go out of their way to get vaccinated,” Avula said.

